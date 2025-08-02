Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman sacrifices sleep to cheer on American at Canadian Open from afar

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, recently shared her support and cheered while watching the former's latest match on the screen. In his second-round match at the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Shelton defeated Brandon Nakashima and advanced to the next round.

Ad

In his 2025 season, Ben Shelton reached the finals of the 2025 Australian Open, eventually losing the match to the World No. 1, Italian sensation Jannik Sinner, who was the defending champion of the tournament. He reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open and became the youngest American to achieve this feat since Andy Roddick, the winner of 32 ATP Tour singles titles.

Through her Instagram story, 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist, Trinity Rodman, shared glimpses of Shelton's second-round match at the 2025 Canadian Open against fellow American Brandon Nakashima on the screen. While showing her support, she added,

Ad

Trending

"My night time routine 😊🥵 @benshelton"

Screenshot of Trinity Rodman's Instagram story | Source: IG/trinity_rodman

The United States national soccer team player Trinity Rodman started dating the Atlanta, Georgia, native early this year and has been a steady presence during his matches. The notable forward of the NWSL's Washington Spirit was seen cheering for Shelton at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships and the Munich Open. For his third match at the Canadian Open, Ben Shelton will lock horns with World No. 17, Italian player, Flavio Cobolli.

Ad

Ben Shelton reflects on navigating the spotlight with girlfriend Trinity Rodman

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman at the ATP Tour - Munich... - Source: Getty

In his interview with Town and Country Magazine on July 9, 2025, the winner of two singles titles on the ATP Tour, Ben Shelton, shared his views on being in the limelight as a professional player and manoeuvring through fame with rising soccer talent, Trinity Rodman, who won the NWSL Championships and two honors in the same year. He mentioned,

Ad

“The spotlight or attention, it seems to always to be on. Regardless of what I'm doing there will be someone talking about me or posting about me, and it's just the way life is these days. Obviously that's all positive stuff, so it is great."

He continued,

"It's been cool to get to know someone who goes through a lot of the same things in the spotlight, the media attention, playing for the United States, and the contrast between soccer and tennis and the similarities of both being professional athletes."

Rodman, who is recovering from her back injury, went on vacation with Shelton following his 2025 Wimbledon tournament, which ended with a quarterfinal-round loss to Jannik Sinner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More