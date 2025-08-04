"Clutch day" - Ben Shelton’s girlfriend Trinity Rodman screams in joy as American survives Canadian Open scare hours after her NWSL heroics

On Sunday (August 3), Ben Shelton pulled off an incredible victory in his round of 16 match at the Canadian Open, just hours after his girlfriend Trinity Rodman scored a last-minute goal to lead the Washington Spirit to a victory in the NWSL. Reacting to the American’s win, Rodman was quick to show her support for her boyfriend.
Shelton has led a difficult campaign in Toronto. After an opening round win over Adrian Mannarino, the youngster was pushed to three games in his very next round by Brandon Nakashima. On Sunday, the American took on Flavio Cobolli, and survived a scare to eke out a narrow 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1) win.
Reacting to Ben Shelton's win, Trinity Rodman took to Instagram to share a clip of herself screaming at the television as her boyfriend secured his quarterfinals berth. She captioned the story,
“Clutch day I guess.”
Hours prior to Shelton's win, Trinity Rodman made her first appearance for the Washington Spirit in over three months as she returned to action after struggling with a back injury. Just minutes into her comeback, the Olympic champion scored the goal that helped the Spirit secure a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns.
Ben Shelton opens up about the spotlight on his relationship with Trinity Rodman
Both Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman enjoy a large fan-following in their respective sports. As a result, ever since the duo went public with their relationship, they have been under the spotlight.
In an interview with Town and Country magazine, Shelton spoke up about the effect of the attention on their relationship,
“The spotlight or attention, it seems to always to be on. Regardless of what I'm doing there will be someone talking about me or posting about me, and it's just the way life is these days. Obviously that's all positive stuff, so it is great. It's been cool to get to know someone who goes through a lot of the same things in the spotlight, the media attention, playing for the United States, and the contrast between soccer and tennis and the similarities of both being professional athletes.”
Shelton also explained that there were challenges in maintaining a long distance relationship as athletes, but emphasised that it was all worth it.
“It has its challenges, but it's definitely worth it. It's not something that we're not used to—it's been the story of our lives, especially me being on the road all the time. It's just normal life stuff.”
On the tennis end, Ben Shelton will return to action on Wednesday, August 6 for his quarterfinals matches in both the doubles and singles events at the Canadian Open.