"Clutch day" - Ben Shelton’s girlfriend Trinity Rodman screams in joy as American survives Canadian Open scare hours after her NWSL heroics

On Sunday (August 3), Ben Shelton pulled off an incredible victory in his round of 16 match at the Canadian Open, just hours after his girlfriend Trinity Rodman scored a last-minute goal to lead the Washington Spirit to a victory in the NWSL. Reacting to the American’s win, Rodman was quick to show her support for her boyfriend.

Ad

Shelton has led a difficult campaign in Toronto. After an opening round win over Adrian Mannarino, the youngster was pushed to three games in his very next round by Brandon Nakashima. On Sunday, the American took on Flavio Cobolli, and survived a scare to eke out a narrow 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1) win.

Reacting to Ben Shelton's win, Trinity Rodman took to Instagram to share a clip of herself screaming at the television as her boyfriend secured his quarterfinals berth. She captioned the story,

Ad

Trending

“Clutch day I guess.”

Via @trinity_rodman on Instagram

Hours prior to Shelton's win, Trinity Rodman made her first appearance for the Washington Spirit in over three months as she returned to action after struggling with a back injury. Just minutes into her comeback, the Olympic champion scored the goal that helped the Spirit secure a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns.

Ad

Ben Shelton opens up about the spotlight on his relationship with Trinity Rodman

Shelton at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Both Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman enjoy a large fan-following in their respective sports. As a result, ever since the duo went public with their relationship, they have been under the spotlight.

Ad

In an interview with Town and Country magazine, Shelton spoke up about the effect of the attention on their relationship,

“The spotlight or attention, it seems to always to be on. Regardless of what I'm doing there will be someone talking about me or posting about me, and it's just the way life is these days. Obviously that's all positive stuff, so it is great. It's been cool to get to know someone who goes through a lot of the same things in the spotlight, the media attention, playing for the United States, and the contrast between soccer and tennis and the similarities of both being professional athletes.”

Ad

Shelton also explained that there were challenges in maintaining a long distance relationship as athletes, but emphasised that it was all worth it.

“It has its challenges, but it's definitely worth it. It's not something that we're not used to—it's been the story of our lives, especially me being on the road all the time. It's just normal life stuff.”

On the tennis end, Ben Shelton will return to action on Wednesday, August 6 for his quarterfinals matches in both the doubles and singles events at the Canadian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More