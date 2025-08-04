"A banger" - Ben Shelton shares proud reaction as his girlfriend Trinity Rodman scores dramatic game-winner on NWSL comeback

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are a power couple of the sporting world. Recently, Rodman returned to the soccer field after a months long hiatus and scored an incredible goal minutes into her comeback, and a proud Shelton was quick to react to the same.

Rodman is one of the biggest soccer stars the US has seen in recent years. The youngster is already an Olympic gold-medalist and a NWSL champion. However, the Washington Spirit forward has repeatedly struggled with a back injury that has often kept her away from the field.

On Sunday, August 3, Trinity Rodman made her first competitive outing on the soccer field in over three months. Just minutes into her return, the 22-year-old scored a game-winning goal for the Spirit. Reacting to this, Ben Shelton shared a video of the moment on his Instagram story and wrote,

“The truth 😮‍💨. Plays 15 minutes first game back and scores a banger.”

Shelton and Rodman began dating earlier this year. They went public with their relationship in March, with a post on social media. Since then, the duo have been each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Ben Shelton reveals how Trinity Rodman fared at tennis

Shelton at the BMW Open 2025 (Image Source - Getty)

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are superstars of their own sports. While Rodman dominantes the soccer world, Shelton has been touted as the next big men's singles star in tennis from the USA.

In an interview with USA Today, Shelton spoke about how the couple fared at each other's sport. He revealed that Rodman was surprisingly good at tennis, saying,

“We both played (each other's sports). I think we both (were) surprised how good the other one was at the sport, from what we thought before. I'm sure she thought that I couldn't kick a soccer ball at all. And she was surprisingly very good at tennis.”

Shelton went on to speak about their relationship, and reflected on the media speculation about his dating life, explaining,

“There was like a period of time where every single week it'd be like some different little clip or article, speculating who I was dating so I was like well ‘might as well just let them know who it is’. She's great. I think we're both very happy and yeah it's been cool getting to know her and spend time with her."

On the tennis end of things, Ben Shelton is currently in action at the Canadian Open, where he's through to the round of 16 in the singles event. The American has also made it to the quarterfinals of the doubles event alongside partner Arthur Fils.

