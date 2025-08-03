Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman in awe of American’s incredible smash during Canadian Open doubles match

Ben Shelton is currently in action at the Canadian Open, where he's competing in both the singles and doubles events. During his recent doubles outing on the court alongside partner Arthur Fils, the American pulled off an incredible smash, and his girlfriend and soccer star, Trinity Rodman, was quick to express her awe about the same.

Shelton and Rodman started dating earlier this year. They made their relationship public in March and have since been vocal about their support for each other. Rodman, who is currently taking some time away from the field due to a back injury, has made the trip to multiple tournaments to cheer for her boyfriend.

Most recently, Ben Shelton stepped out on to court alongside Arthur Fils as they battled 8th seeds Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. During the match, Shelton executed a high speed overhead that left audiences stunned. Trinity Rodman shared a video of the moment on her Instagram story and wrote,

“Guys 😳….”

Vai @trinity_rodman on Instagram

Shelton and Fils both put on an incredible performance in their encounter against Nys and Roger-Vasselin and clinched a 6-4, 7-5 victory. Up next, the duo will be facing Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.

Ben Shelton reflects on Trinity Rodman's stardom in Washington

Shelton at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are a power couple of the sporting world. While Shelton has established himself as a rising star in tennis, Rodman is a big threat on the soccer field.

In July earlier this year, Shelton competed at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, where he was joined by Rodman, who plays for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

Reflecting on his girlfriend's connection to the city, Shelton told media,

“Yeah, I mean, I have been here from sometimes. She doesn't live in the city, but I have enjoyed every time that I got to spend in D.C. I think it's a cool city. I didn't know how much there was in D.C. before being here. And, yeah, now one of my favorite cities.”

The American went on to share that Rodman was the more famous one in Washington, saying,

“She's definitely more famous than me around here. She needs more security walking around the ground. That's for sure. Yeah, it's kind of been cool to see the way the city has wrapped around her.”

On the tennis end of things, Ben Shelton will return to the court at the Canadian Open on Sunday, August 3 for his quarterfinals matches in both the singles and doubles events.

