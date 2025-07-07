USWNT's Trinity Rodman gets emotional while taking a step towards inspiring young girls with all new women-only cleats line with Adidas

Trinity Rodman attended the Adidas-powered event to display the F50 Sparkfusion studs, made exclusively for women. She shared frames with young girls, signed autographs, and inspired them with her experiences and knowledge.

Trinity Rodman first suffered back spasms in September last year, but played to help earn the Washington Spirit a second-place finish in the regular season standings. She has since been on and off the field, and in April, she was indefinitely sidelined by the Spirit. Continuing to grind at the gym and work on her agility for the upcoming season, the USWNT soccer player often engages herself in brand campaigns.

The long-term partner of Adidas, Trinity Rodman, has joined forces with the brand to launch the F50 Sparkfusion cleat line designed specially for women. Several youngsters attended the event and had their shoes signed by the soccer icon, who also inspired the up-and-coming generation with her experiences and knowledge.

"Every girl. every game. all hers. Trinity pulled up to show the next generation exactly what owning the pitch looks like," Adidas' official Instagram post read.

Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Rodman wrote:

"Makes everything worth it"

Rodman makes feelings known about attending Adidas' launch event; Instagram - @trinity_rodman

The 23-year-old was added to the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft, making her the youngest draftee in NWSL history. She helped her team to multiple top finishes and was even nominated for the for the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2022.

Trinity Rodman once shared that she would possibly never be completely healthy

Rodman at the United States v Brazil - International Friendly - (Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman has been dealing with back issues for years and her condition aggravated since 2024. In April, the Spirit announced that she would take time away from the sport and return when healthy. Moreover, Rodman, the daughter of the basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, shared that her struggles with back issues wouldn't possibly vanish completely.

"Honestly, I don't think my back will ever be 100 percent. It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing, it's just the way that my back's structured. And it's more so management than like a curable fix. So I think we've managed it really well and I'm happy with the progression that we've had. But for me, I don't think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate." (via ESPN)

The 23-year-old is supporting her boyfriend Ben Shelton at Wimbledon now. The latter will be cheered on by her family and girlfriend as he takes the court against Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round.

