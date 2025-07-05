"Watching you with my googly eyes": Trinity Rodman looks utterly smitten as she shares wholesome message to tennis BF Ben Shelton

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, appeared to be utterly smitten with her boyfriend Ben Shelton in her Instagram post on Saturday.

She accompanied a playful caption with the image, referencing a wholesome moment she shared with Shelton.

"Watching you with googly eyes😍🤪❤️" Rodman wrote.

In the picture, Trinity Rodman is seen sitting beside her boyfriend and looking into his eyes. Shelton, on the other hand, has a wide grin on his face. Using the caption, the professional soccer player for the Washington Spirits referenced an incident from the All England Club where she is seen staring at her boyfriend while he is playing.

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton started dating in March, and they seem to be going strong ever since. The couple dropped a hint about their relationship on TikTok after they both uploaded similar videos on their TikTok accounts.

Later, Shelton confirmed his relationship with Rodman on Mar. 17 through an Instagram post. All slides on the post featured pictures of the tennis professional's day-to-day activities, except the last one, where Rodman is seen kissing Shelton on the cheek while they are both in an elevator.

Ben Shelton responds playfully to her girlfriend Trinity Rodman's 'googly eyes' post

After Trinity Rodman posted the picture, Ben Shelton dropped into the post's comment section and gave a playful response to his girlfriend's post. He asked the Spirits star about the wide grin he had in the picture.

"Why am I cheesin so big," Shelton commented.

Ben Shelton replies to Trinity's IG post. (Credits: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

Rodman commented on the message with a shrugging shoulder emoji.

Trinity Rodman has walked a similar yet different path than her father. She is carrying his legacy in a different sport by making a name for herself in soccer instead of basketball.

However, the father-daughter duo is not on the best of terms. The Rodmans made headlines last year when the former Chicago Bulls star tried to apologize to his daughter for not being a good father after Trinity revealed the minimal role he played in shaping her life.

Dennis Rodman had made an emotional Instagram post apologizing to Trinity for being absent in her life. However, the soccer professional remained indifferent and wary of him.

The father-daughter duo isn't spotted together often, as Trinity mostly spends time with her mother and brother while the flamboyant NBA legend lives a life separate from them.

