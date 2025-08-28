"Similar to Dave Roberts" - Ex-Dodgers star Gavin Lux opens up on life under Reds skipper Terry Francona

Having spent five seasons playing for the Dodgers before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in January, Gavin Lux shares a great relationship with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The duo won two World Series titles in California.

Speaking with former Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts on Tuesday's episode of "On Base," Gavin Lux talked about how life under his new coach, Terry Francona, wasn't that different compared to his former skipper.

"He (Terry Francona) is great. Kind of similar to Doc (Dave Roberts), where you feel like he genuinely cares, he wants everyone to do good," Lux said (7:21). "You almost feel like you're playing for your uncle, at the same time he demands that you to play hard. If you don't run out groundballs, or flyballs, or play hard, he's going to let you know.

"You feel that genuine love and he wants you to succeed, and he's also one of the guys. He's born for the clubhouse. He's special, man, I've really enjoyed playing for him."

Terry Francona is one of the oldest active managers in MLB at 66. Prior to his time with the Reds, Francona managed some of the biggest franchises in baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox, whom he helped win two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

Gavin Lux, Terry Francona and the Cincinnati Reds are trying to join Dave Roberts and the Dodgers in the playoffs

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers occupy top spot in their division heading into the the final month of the regular season with a 76-57 record.

For Gavin Lux, Terry Francona and the Cincinnati Reds, it appears the Milwaukee Brewers are going to run away with the NL Central. As a result, a wildcard spot remains the most likely route for a postseason run.

Gavin Lux in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

But the Reds have their work cut out for them. Sitting fourth in the standings with a 68-65 record, the Reds trail third-placed New York Mets by 3.5 games.

While the Mets have secured important results against their NL East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reds find themselves in the midst of a poor run which has seen them lose four of the last five.

