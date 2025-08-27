Reds slugger mixes traits of Elly De La Cruz, Mookie Betts, and Corey Seager into perfect shortstop design

Cincinnati Reds utility player Gavin Lux has played with some of the best shortstops in MLB. Currently, Lux is teammates with Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

Before joining the Reds on January 6 via a trade, Lux played for the LA Dodgers from 2019 to 2024. There, he saw Corey Seager, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts play in the shortstop position.

During episode 41 of "On Base with Mookie Betts" on Wednesday, Lux was asked to build his ideal shortstop using traits from teammates he has played with.

"Glove, I'm going to go you [Mookie Betts]," Lux said [Timestamp 13:28]. "Speed, I think you can go Trea or Elly, but Trea a little old now. Sorry, Trey. So I'm going to go Elly on the speed. Power. I'll go. You can probably go. I, I feel like you got to go Seags on power, bro. Mollywop stuff. So, I'm going, I'm going Seags on the power."

Lux also praised Betts for his defensive prowess, especially during the current Dodgers' series against the Reds. Betts, who began his MLB career in the outfield, fully transitioned to shortstop in 2025. Lux believes that Betts would've been exceptional had he begun his career there.

Reds slugger Gavin Lux details changes needed for team's postseason berth

In the same conversation, Gavin Lux also spoke about his postseason expectations with the Reds. The team has not reached the playoffs since 2013, excluding the COVID-19-shortened season.

The Reds are chasing a wildcard spot, but Lux is confident they could do it. When Betts asked what they must do to achieve the dream, Lux gave a detailed explanation.

"I think probably just like the little things, like situational hitting," Lux said [Timestamp 15:29]. "You know, like, guy gets on second base, less than, less than, or nobody out, like, we got to get him to third. You know, like, stuff that you guys preached to me last year and, and coming up when I was younger.

"And situational hitting and just, like, cleaning some things up, you know, all around on defense, throwing to the right bases, keeping guys off second, all that. Just the little things. You know, we're talented, we're just young."

The Reds have a slight chance of winning the division as the Milwaukee Brewers are 15 games ahead, boasting the best record in the league. However, they are just three and a half games behind the Mets for the final wildcard spot.

