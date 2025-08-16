  • home icon
Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens and Bears teammates give Women’s Sports GOAT debate verdict

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 16, 2025 15:05 GMT
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, and his Chicago Bears teammates have shared their verdict on who is the GOAT of women's sports. The threshold was mainly between Biles and one of the most decorated tennis players of all time, Serena Williams.

Both Biles and Williams have enjoyed immense success in their respective sports, with numerous Olympic medals and Grand Slams to their names. These two sporting greats also share an admirable relationship beyond sports, and were recently seen teasing each other with their vacation pictures.

Despite this bond, their sporting greatness has frequently landed them in debates among fans, and the Bears players were the most recent to engage in this discussion. In a recent TikTok video uploaded by the Chicago Bears, Biles' husband, Owens, shared his opinion cheekily, stating:

"You know who the GOAT is, I don't need to answer that one."

Bears' safety, Tarvarius Moore, also aligned with Biles during the interview. He said:

"I mean, what are we talking about, Mrs. Biles, man. She's got the most gold out of any woman in the world."
"I feel like you have to give it to Serena. Simone does have a lot of golds though. Flip a coin, Serena or Simone," said Josh Blackwell.
Biles is a big fan of the Chicago Bears as well, and cheered on for her husband at a number of their matches last season.

Simone Biles makes her feelings known on her documentary being nominated for the Emmys

Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles shared her feelings on her documentary, "Simone Biles Rising", being nominated for the Emmys in the Best Documentary category. Biles' documentary mainly features her journey dealing with twisties in 2021 and reclaiming Olympic success in Paris.

Biles expressed her happiness with the documentary receiving so much appreciation at a prestigious stage like the Emmys. The American gymnast further heaped praise on the work put in by the entire team behind it and shared her relationship with the crew, saying (via Gold Derby):

"I couldn't believe it, and I don't think I processed what they were actually telling me until afterwards. They worked so hard to portray this film as close to my life as possible. I was shocked, but I would've been more shocked if we didn't do it. "
"They're like family now. I didn't really see the cameras, I saw them as supporters, part of my support system."

During the conversation, Biles further emphasized the importance of telling their narratives to the fans as it creates a fruitful bond with the fans and supporters.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
