  "This is f**king depressing" - Fans furious as Little League World Series releases statement calling out gamblers for 'exploiting' children

"This is f**king depressing" - Fans furious as Little League World Series releases statement calling out gamblers for 'exploiting' children

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 15, 2025 16:50 GMT
Little League World Series - Source: Getty
Little League World Series - Source: Getty

The latest edition of Little League Baseball's annual showpiece event, the Little League World Series, kicked off on Wednesday, featuring young talents from all over the world.

Though there is excitement surrounding the event, a worrying report came to light, suggesting gamblers are placing bets on these games. Condemning the actions, the Little League organization released a statement on Thursday.

Shortly after, a reddit user posted about the same on the r/baseball subreddit.

"We strongly feel there is no place for betting on Little League games or any youth sports competition. Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain." the statement read
Reacting to the news, fans voiced their displeasure.

"This is f**king depressing." one fan commented
"You’d have to be a complete degenerate to bet on a bunch of 10-12 year amateur baseball players," another fan wrote
"I’m so f**king sick of these f**king degenerate gambling addicts, man. There is not one single sporting event they won’t ruin" another fan replied.
"If you’re betting on the Little League World Series, you are just gross" another fan responded.
"Gambling is disgusting and it has completely perverted sports. It is the modern day Camel Cigarettes. Sh**s everywhere and its gross." another fan shared.
"The fact that we live in an age where this even has to be written... terrifying" another fan posted.

Immigration issues also played spoilsport ahead of this year's Little League World Series

Sports betting was not the only issue that kids playing in the Little League World Series had to deal with this time around. Before the tournament, Venezuelan outfit Cardenales Little League faced the possibility of potentially missing out on the tournament.

Venezuela is one of the countries impacted by US President Donald Trump's recent travel bans and restrictions. The Cardenales secured a special exemption rom the U.S. State Department in the nick of time to make it to the Little League World Series.

Little League World Series - Source: Getty
Little League World Series - Source: Getty

Taking the field against Puerto Rico on Wednesday, the Cardenales showed their quality, winning their opening fixture 5-0.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

