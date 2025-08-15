"This is f**king depressing" - Fans furious as Little League World Series releases statement calling out gamblers for 'exploiting' children

The latest edition of Little League Baseball's annual showpiece event, the Little League World Series, kicked off on Wednesday, featuring young talents from all over the world.Though there is excitement surrounding the event, a worrying report came to light, suggesting gamblers are placing bets on these games. Condemning the actions, the Little League organization released a statement on Thursday.Shortly after, a reddit user posted about the same on the r/baseball subreddit.&quot;We strongly feel there is no place for betting on Little League games or any youth sports competition. Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain.&quot; the statement readLittle League has released a statement condemning gambling on the Little League World Series byu/BathroomSalty6325 inbaseballReacting to the news, fans voiced their displeasure.&quot;This is f**king depressing.&quot; one fan commentedComment byu/BathroomSalty6325 from discussion inbaseball&quot;You’d have to be a complete degenerate to bet on a bunch of 10-12 year amateur baseball players,&quot; another fan wroteComment byu/BathroomSalty6325 from discussion inbaseball&quot;I’m so f**king sick of these f**king degenerate gambling addicts, man. There is not one single sporting event they won’t ruin&quot; another fan replied.&quot;If you’re betting on the Little League World Series, you are just gross&quot; another fan responded.&quot;Gambling is disgusting and it has completely perverted sports. It is the modern day Camel Cigarettes. Sh**s everywhere and its gross.&quot; another fan shared.&quot;The fact that we live in an age where this even has to be written... terrifying&quot; another fan posted.Immigration issues also played spoilsport ahead of this year's Little League World SeriesSports betting was not the only issue that kids playing in the Little League World Series had to deal with this time around. Before the tournament, Venezuelan outfit Cardenales Little League faced the possibility of potentially missing out on the tournament.Venezuela is one of the countries impacted by US President Donald Trump's recent travel bans and restrictions. The Cardenales secured a special exemption rom the U.S. State Department in the nick of time to make it to the Little League World Series.Little League World Series - Source: GettyTaking the field against Puerto Rico on Wednesday, the Cardenales showed their quality, winning their opening fixture 5-0.