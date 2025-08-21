With Tom Brady in his next phase after the NFL, Blue Jays' Max Scherzer opens up about life after MLB

Though he is still performing well at the big league level, 41-year-old Max Scherzer would certainly recognize that retirement from professional baseball is something he must consider in the near future.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "Blue Jays Today," Scherzer was asked about the possibility of following in NFL legend Tom Brady's footsteps and running his own YouTube channel once he decides it's time to hang up his cleats.

Max Scherzer explained that he currently has no concrete plans for the future, but hasn't ruled out the possibility.

"I don't know, I'm kind of going to let that happen when it happens. I get it, it (retirement) could happen any year. This could be my last year, or I could keep palying for a few more years. I don't necessarily have a plan."

"That's kind of exactly what they tell you not to do. But, that's just kind of how I'm rolling with it. I just got the blinders up.I'm enjoying playing baseball, there's a thousand different things I could do once I'm done. I'll probably try doing all of them," Max Scherzer said [29:23]

Max Scherzer talks about how the Blue Jays' clubhouse environment reminds him of some of the best teams he's played for

Having represented seven MLB teams so far and won the World Series twice, Max Scherzer certainly knows what a winning team's clubhouse looks like.

In the same episode of "Blue Jays Today," Scherzer explained that the Blue Jays' clubhouse ranks right up there with some of the most successful teams he's been part of past.

"Ever team is different, but at the same time, what's going on here in Toronto and how we're playing, it does remind me of some of the great teams I've been on. From Detroit, to DC, to the Dodgers, to the Mets and the Rangers."

"All of those stops along the way, I've seen how the clubhouse clicks and everything goes and you really start goin on winning streaks, you can do some special stuff in the postseason," Scherzer said [17:10]

Looking likely to win the AL East for the first time since 2015 and one of the favorites to win the pennant, Scherzer's first season in Toronto could certainly prove to be an extremely memorable chapter of his already legendary career.

