Max Scherzer gives his take on Alejandro Kirk's first stolen base and the heartwarming gesture from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. afterward

Having played for a total of seven franchises so far and won pretty much every award there is to win, Max Scherzer has seen it all at the big league level. On August 15, Scherzer experienced another unique moment, as teammate Alejandro Kirk stole a base for the first time in his career.
Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "Blue Jays Today", Scherzer shared his feelings about Kirk's memorable moment. Further, the 41-year-old starter commended superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sweet gesture towards his teammate soon after.
"That was unbelievable. Not only that, but for Vladdy to have the wherewithal after the game to grab the base and go give it to him. That moment was all-time. We watched him go through the high-five line with a base."
"After a comeback win as well. I think that's the story of our season right now. Anything can happen, and even [Alejandro] Kirk can steal a base," Max Scherzer said [15:34]
In addition to the famous stolen base, Alejandro Kirk played an instrumental role in helping the Blue Jays come from behind to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Friday. Enjoying a monster night at the plate, Kirk ended the night with a home run and four RBIs to his name.
Max Scherzer looking to add another World Series to legendary resume
Since making his big league debut in April 2008, Max Scherzer has established himself as one of the best in the business, and his overflowing trophy cabinet reflects that.
In his major league career so far, Scherzer has won eight All-Star selections, three Cy Young awards, two All-MLB first team selections and two World Series titles, among other notable honors.
Enduring an injury-ravaged 2024 season, Scherzer has seemingly got a new lease of life in Toronto this year, and the veteran will be fancying his chances of adding another World Series title to his resume come October.
At the moment, the Blue Jays are well-placed to win their division, the AL East, for the first time since 2015, and are one of the favorites to go on and win the pennant.