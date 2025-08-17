  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • MLB
  • "He is the GOAT, all-time GOAT" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gives his pick for the greatest NBA player ever

"He is the GOAT, all-time GOAT" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gives his pick for the greatest NBA player ever

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 17, 2025 20:10 GMT
MLB: AUG 16 Rangers at Blue Jays - Source: Getty
MLB: AUG 16 Rangers at Blue Jays - Source: Getty

Ever since he made his big league debut in April of 2019, superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has established himself as one of the finest players in the big leagues. In his career so far, Vladdy Jr. has earned himself five All-Star selections, two All-MLB first team selections, a Gold Glove award, two Silver Slugger awards and an AL Hank Aaron award, among numerous other honors.

Ad

Despite being adored by thousands of fans around the world, he still finds himself fanboying over NBA legend Michael Jordan. Featuring in a video posted to Instagram by the Blue Jays on Friday, the Dominican revealed he has Jordan's contact details saved in his phone, and how he aspires to meet the Chicago Bulls great one day.

"Michael Jordan [is the most famous person in my contacts list]. I never call him. I never text him. But, I know, one day I'm going to meet him. Maybe, after that, I'm going to start calling him. He is the GOAT. The all-time GOAT," Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Spending fifteen seasons in the NBA, Michael Jordan enjoyed extraordinary success, winning 6 championships, 6 NBA Finals MVP awards, 5 NBA MVP awards, 14 NBA All-Star awards, and a whole host of other notable honors.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could establish himself as the GOAT in Blue Jays history by the time his contract is up

After enjoying a superb 2024 season and free agency on the horizon, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally got his wish, as the Toronto Blue Jays offered him a fourteen-year, $500 million contract. In doing so, the organization made it clear that they see the Dominican as one of the players to lead the side to success in the years to come.

Ad
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

In his first season since signing, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has already added to his legend in Toronto, spearheading the Toronto Blue Jays' bid to win the AL East for the first time since 2015. At the moment, the Blue Jays sit top of their division, boasting the best division in their league, and are a major contender to challenge for the World Series come October.

If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. carries on in the same vein in years to come, it's safe to say the infielder has a great chance of going on to be one of the greatest players in Blue Jays history by the time his bumper contract expires.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications