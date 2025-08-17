"He is the GOAT, all-time GOAT" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gives his pick for the greatest NBA player ever

Ever since he made his big league debut in April of 2019, superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has established himself as one of the finest players in the big leagues. In his career so far, Vladdy Jr. has earned himself five All-Star selections, two All-MLB first team selections, a Gold Glove award, two Silver Slugger awards and an AL Hank Aaron award, among numerous other honors.Despite being adored by thousands of fans around the world, he still finds himself fanboying over NBA legend Michael Jordan. Featuring in a video posted to Instagram by the Blue Jays on Friday, the Dominican revealed he has Jordan's contact details saved in his phone, and how he aspires to meet the Chicago Bulls great one day.&quot;Michael Jordan [is the most famous person in my contacts list]. I never call him. I never text him. But, I know, one day I'm going to meet him. Maybe, after that, I'm going to start calling him. He is the GOAT. The all-time GOAT,&quot; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpending fifteen seasons in the NBA, Michael Jordan enjoyed extraordinary success, winning 6 championships, 6 NBA Finals MVP awards, 5 NBA MVP awards, 14 NBA All-Star awards, and a whole host of other notable honors.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could establish himself as the GOAT in Blue Jays history by the time his contract is upAfter enjoying a superb 2024 season and free agency on the horizon, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally got his wish, as the Toronto Blue Jays offered him a fourteen-year, $500 million contract. In doing so, the organization made it clear that they see the Dominican as one of the players to lead the side to success in the years to come.Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: GettyIn his first season since signing, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has already added to his legend in Toronto, spearheading the Toronto Blue Jays' bid to win the AL East for the first time since 2015. At the moment, the Blue Jays sit top of their division, boasting the best division in their league, and are a major contender to challenge for the World Series come October.If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. carries on in the same vein in years to come, it's safe to say the infielder has a great chance of going on to be one of the greatest players in Blue Jays history by the time his bumper contract expires.