Reds legend claims $33.6M Blue Jays star, not Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is "huge reason" for Blue Jays' top spot in American League

After a difficult 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays are well and truly back to their best in 2025. The two-time World Series champions currently occupy the top spot in the AL East.

Having signed a huge contract extension earlier this year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been at the heart of much of the action for his team this season. However, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey discussed on his YouTube channel on Friday that the contributions of Guerrero's teammate, Bo Bichette, should not go unnoticed.

"Bo Bichette, man, are you paying attention to what he's doing?" Casey asked (Timestamp: 12:25). "It's been incredible. Guerrero is having a nice year, but Bo Bichette, I think, is leading the league in hits. He's now hitting .300, with an .815 OPS, 16 bombs and 78 RBIs, dude. He's leading the Blue Jays in RBIs too.

"Bo didn't have a great year last year, I think people kind of wrote him off. Toronto's in first place, and he's a big reason why. I'm excited for the Blue Jays, they're a fun team to watch, and right in the middle of all this awesomeness is Bo Bichette, hitting home runs, hitting for average, driving in runs and being the catalyst he's been for year."

Bo Bichette is currently playing out the last of his three-year, $33.6 million deal he signed before the 2023 season, and is set to enter free agency this winter.

With the best record in the AL, the Blue Jays are well-placed to win their division for the first time since 2015

Struggling for consistency for the entirety of the 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays finished at the bottom of the AL East with a 74-88 record last season. As a result, there was plenty of doom and gloom amongst fans.

However, the Blue Jays have completely flipped the script this season. Right now, Toronto sits at the top of its division, boasting the best record in the AL and well on track to win the AL East for the first time since 2015. It is such a drastic turnaround, considering last season's showing.

Bo Bichette (L), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) - Source: Getty

Fans will hope the team stays consistent for the remainder of the season and brings Toronto its first World Series title of the 21st century.

