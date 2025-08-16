  • home icon
  "I thank God I have my daughter with me" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets emotional about his daughter's impact on his life

"I thank God I have my daughter with me" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets emotional about his daughter's impact on his life

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 16, 2025 20:14 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

Having made his debut in 2019, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has established himself as one of the Toronto Blue Jays' most influential players. The 26-year-old has five All-Star selections, two All-MLB first team selections, a Gold Glove award, two Silver Slugger awards and an AL Hank Aaron award to his name so far.

Just like Vladdy Jr.'s impact on Blue Jays history, his daughter, Vlaimel, has impacted his life in an extremely positive way, ever since Guerrero Jr. and his wife, Nathalie, welcomed her on August 14, 2017.

Talking to insider Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on Friday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotionally opened up on the precious bond he shares with his daughter, using the word "love" when prompted to describe the relationship he has with Vlaimel.

"I say ‘Love,’ because every time I come home from the ballpark, no matter what -- even if I go 0-for-3 or 0-for-4 -- when I see her, my day changes,” Guerrero said “That’s why I say ‘Love.’ Every time I see her, I feel love in my heart. I thank God I have my daughter with me all the time.
Further, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added how young Vlaimel reminded him of himself as a kid.

"She’s funny, but she cries a lot, too. I was like that as a kid, too, so that reminds me of when I was a kid. We’re exactly the same.” Guerrero added

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares how his daughter, Vlaimel, played a key role in him extending his stay in Toronto

Heading into his walk year with an impressive 2024 season behind him, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally got the big contract extension he wanted from the Blue Jays in early April, as the organization signed him to a fourteen-year, $500 million deal.

As Vladdy Jr. revealed in the same conversation with Keegan Matheson, his daughter Vlaimel also had a significant part to play in the Dominican extending his stay in Toronto.

"One of the main reasons that I signed my contract in Toronto, it was for Vlaimel. Of course, it was for my entire family, but she loves the city. She loves it. She loves the fans. She’s always happy to be around (the stadium), and she’s always happy there. She’s one of the main reasons that I’m here in Toronto,” Guerrero explained.
Ever since signing the big extension, success has been almost instant for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays, who find themselves in pole position to win the AL East for the first time since 2015, boasting the best record in the American League.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
