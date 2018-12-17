×
16th December 2018 : 3 Reasons why it was a historic day for Indian sports

Pawan Verma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
38   //    17 Dec 2018, 18:20 IST

Virat Kohli's scintillating century at Perth would be among his best of the tons
Virat Kohli's scintillating century at Perth would be among his best of the tons

We, Indians always have reasons to celebrate our weekends.

Sunday was very eventful for India in this context. Some of our heroes fought gloriously in the different parts of the world and made us all proud of their achievements.

A couple of historical moments are captured below:

#1 PV Sindhu, Gold (Badminton World Tour Finals 2018)

PV Sindhu wears a smile after clinching the gold medal at World Tour Finals 2018
PV Sindhu wears a smile after clinching the gold medal at World Tour Finals 2018

PV Sindhu, the ace Indian shuttler has finally broken the jinx of not winning the finals. She defeated her Japanese counterpart Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets 21-19, 21-17 and became the first Indian to clinch the gold in the Badminton World Tours Finals. This is the first title for Sindhu this year.

It was the 13th clash between the two players, in which Sindhu got the better of her the 7th time. Okuhara has won six matches. Sindhu leads with 7-6.

The World no. 6 has lost five finals this year; India Open, Commonwealth Games, Thailand Open, World Championships and Asian Games.

The 23-year-old has lost 7 finals in last 15 months before writing her name on the trophy of World Tour Finals 2018. With this win, Sindhu managed to bag her 14th career title and 299th win in the international circuit.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu after breaking the finals jinx told the media, "Hope no one will question me about my final losses anymore."


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Men's Hockey Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli P V Sindhu Leisure Reading
Pawan Verma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
My father introduced me to Sachin, Mother to Sehwag, Sister to ABD and Cousin to Virat but I always chose "CRICKET" and they still hate me.
Fetching more content...
