Asian Games 2018: Day 9 round-up as Neeraj Chopra & Co. continue to win medals in Athletics

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 544 // 28 Aug 2018, 01:21 IST

Neeraj Chopra threw his Personal Best to win the Gold medal.

We are nine days deep into the Asian Games 2018 and so far, India's progress has been consistent. Agreed, that there hasn't been a medal rush on any particular day. Nonetheless, Indian sportspersons have ensured that medals keep coming in every day.

Two exceptional women started the day off in the right way for India. Both Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu secured a medal each for India in the Women's Badminton Singles.

With both the shuttlers through to the semi-finals, at least two more medals had been secured a day earlier, although they were undecided. Saina discovered the colour of her medal first, as she lost to top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the semis. Nevertheless, the Indian did not return home empty-handed. Instead, she won the Bronze medal.

PV Sindhu faced Akane Yamaguchi next. The 23-year-old went one better than her compatriot, beating Yamaguchi to enter the final. Sindhu will now win either the Silver or the Gold medal at the Asian Games. As a result, she will become the first Indian ever to do so.

Moving on to Boxing, there was plenty of Indian representation in Monday's competition. Amit started things the right way when he beat Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu by a unanimous decision in the Men's 49 Kg category.

Following him was Mohammed Hussamuddin in Men's 56 Kg. However, the Indian boxer could not repeat the exploits of his compatriot, losing his bout on a unanimous decision. Dheeraj and Vikas Krishan also featured on Monday, with both the boxers winning their respective bouts on a unanimous decision as well.

Elsewhere, the Indian Women's Volleyball team played their final group game. They lost to China in straight sets to end what has been a rather disappointing competition for them. They now return home without winning a single game.

Canoe was another sport that featured on Day Nine. The Indian Men's team competed in the 1000m Traditional Boat Race. Although they did manage to reach the semi-finals, via the repechage rounds, they didn't progress any further.

Over in Sepaktakraw, the Indian Men's Regu team beat Nepal in straight games. India has already won a medal in Men's Team Regu. They now go looking for one in Men's Regu.

Squash has been very successful for India at the 2018 Asian Games. The Squash contingent's successes continued on Day Nine as well. Both the Indian Men's and the Women's teams were successful in their Group matches.

The Men's team beat both Indonesia and Singapore by a score of 3-0. The Women's team achieved the same, beating Iran in three straight matches.

In Hockey, the Indian Women's team faced Thailand in a Pool match. The Women ran out comprehensive winners, beating their Thai opponents, 5-0.

Elsewhere, in Equestrian Jumping events, the Indian team ranked seventeenth in 1st qualification, while the Individuals failed to do any better.

There was more good news for India in Table Tennis, as the Indian Men's team secured another medal for India. The Men beat third seeds Japan 3-1 in their tie to reach the semi-finals. Sathiyan won two matches, while Kamal won the remaining one to give India the win.

The Women's team, however, were on the wrong end of the scoreline. Hong Kong beat them 3-1.

Elsewhere, in Sailing, the Indian team ranked Eighth after ten rounds of action. In Cycling Track, the Men's and Women's teams failed to make it to the final. They finished in the last position in both Men's and Women's Team Pursuit qualification as well.

The biggest event of the day was Athletics.

More Indian athletes added to the medal tally by achieving podium finishes. Dharun Ayyasamy started the proceedings by winning a Silver medal in Men's 400m Hurdles event. He was soon joined by Sudha Singh, who won a Silver herself in Women's 3000m Steeplechase.

Neena Varakil continued Indian Athletics' magical run in the competition by winning yet another Silver medal in Women's Long Jump.

The big one of the night came when Neeraj Chopra won the Gold medal in Men's Javelin Throw. The youngster was always expected to bag a medal. What was unexpected, however, was the way he dominated the field en route to the medal. Such was his performance that the youngster's worst throw ended up to be better than the Silver-medal winning one.

In the end, Chopra broke the National Record once again, threw his Personal Best and won the Gold medal.

That was all from Day Nine. We hope to see more of the same from Day Ten.