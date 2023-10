Asian Games 2023 Day 10: India Schedule Today, Match List on October 3

On the ninth day of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, India displayed exceptional performances, securing a total of seven medals. The day commenced with roller-skating brilliance as both the men's and women's 3000m relay teams claimed bronze, setting the stage for an exciting day of competition.

In table tennis, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee exhibited great teamwork, earning a bronze in the women's doubles category.

Athletics witnessed outstanding performances from Parul Chaudhary, Priti, and Ancy Sojan. Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured second and third places, respectively, in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Ancy Sojan soared to silver in the women's long jump, adding to India's medal tally. The mixed 4x400m relay team displayed incredible coordination, securing a well-deserved second place.

As the excitement continues, fans can look forward to thrilling matchups in the Asian Games on October 3. Archery will feature crucial matchups in the Women's Individual Quarterfinals and the Men's Individual Quarterfinals, while badminton enthusiasts can anticipate high-stakes clashes featuring the likes of HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu in the Men's and Women's Singles Round of 32.

Additionally, cricket lovers can witness the Men's Quarterfinal match, where India will face Nepal. The Indian kabaddi team will also lock horns with Bangladesh, promising a day filled with moments and fierce competition for both athletes and fans.

Asian Games India Schedule Today, Match List on October 3 (All timings in IST)

ARCHERY

6:10 am: Women's Individual Quarterfinal (Compound): Jyothi Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan)

6:30 am: Women's Individual Quarterfinal (Compound): Aditi Swami vs Amaya Cojuangco (Philippines)

7:50 am: Men's Individual Quarterfinal (Compound): Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (Kazakhstan)

8:10 am: Men's Individual Quarterfinal (Compound): Ojas Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (Kazakhstan)

12:10 pm: Men's Individual Quarterfinal (Recurve): Atanu Das vs Xiangshou Qi (China)

12:30 pm: Men's Individual Quarterfinal (Recurve): Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdullin (Kazakhstan)

ATHLETICS

6:30 am: Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles: Tejaswin Shankar

From 6:40 am: Women's 800m Heats: Chanda (Heat 1) and Harmilan Bains (Heat 2)

7:00 am: Men's Decathlon Discus Throw: Tejaswin Shankar

7:10 am: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats: India (Heat 1)

8:10 am: Men's Decathlon Pole Vault: Tejaswin Shankar

4:30 pm: Women's High Jump Final: Pooja, Rubina Yadav

4:35 pm: Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw: Tejaswin Shankar

4:40 pm: Men's Triple Jump Final: Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker

4:50 pm: Women's 400m Hurdles Final: Vithya Ramraj

5:05 pm: Men's 400m Hurdles Final: India (Santhosh Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha)

5:20 pm: Women's 5000m Final: Ankita, Parul Chaudhary

5:40 pm: Women's Javelin Throw Final: Annu Rani

5:55 pm: Men's 800m Final: Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath and Krishan Kumar

6:10 pm: Men's Decathlon 1500m: Tejaswin Shankar

BADMINTON

8:10 am: Men's Singles Round of 32: HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (Mongolia)

8:50 am: Women's Singles Round of 32: PV Sindhu vs Wen-Chi Hsu (Chinese Taipei)

10:50 am: Women's Singles Round of 32: Ashmita Chaliha vs Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia)

12:50 pm: Women's Doubles Round of 32: Tressa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq (Maldives)

2:10 pm: Women's Doubles Round of 32: Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs A Rashed/Fathuhulla Ismail (Maldives)

2:10 pm: Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Yungyu Lee (Korea)

BOXING

11:30 am: Women's 54kg Semifinal: Preeti vs Yuan Chang (China)

12:00 pm: Women's 75kg Semifinal: Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (Thailand)

5:15 pm: Men's 57kg Quarterfinal: Sachin vs Ping Lyu (China)

6:30 pm: Men's +92kg Quarterfinal: Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev (Kazakhstan)

BRIDGE

6:30 am onwards: Men's Team Semifinal

CANOE SPRINT

7:45 am: Women's Kayak Single 500m Final: Soniya Devi

8:20 am: Men's Canoe Double 1000m Final: Sunil Singh, Arjun Singh

9:15 am: Women's Kayak Four 500m Final: Dimita Devi Toijam, Parvathy Geetha, Soniya Devi and Binita Chanu Oinam

9:30 am: Women’s Canoe Double 200m: Neha Devi Leichonbam and Kaveri

CHESS

From 12:30 pm: Men's and Women's Team Round 5

CRICKET

6:30 am: Men's Quarterfinal: India vs Nepal

DIVING

10:30 am: Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary: London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi

HOCKEY

7:45 am: Women's Pool A: India vs Hong Kong

KABADDI

6:00 am: Men's Team Group A: India vs Bangladesh

1:30 pm: Women's Team Group A: India vs Korea

SEPAKTAKRAW

6:30 am: Men's Group B: India vs Korea

SPORT CLIMBING

9:00 am: Women’s Speed Qualification: Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu

9:40 am: Men’s Speed Qualification: Aman Verma and Dhiraj Birajdar

SOFT TENNIS

7:00 am: Men's Team Group A: India vs Thailand

7:30 am: Women's Team Group A: India vs Mongolia

After 9:00 am: Women's Team Group A: India vs Japan

11:00 am: Men's Team Group A: India vs Cambodia

11:00 am: Women's Team Group A: India vs Vietnam

12:45 pm: Men's Team Group A: India vs Korea

2:30 pm: Men's Team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei

2:45 pm: Women's Team Group A: India vs China

SQUASH

8:30 am: Mixed Doubles Pool A: India vs Japan

10:00 am: Mixed Doubles Pool D: India vs Hong Kong

2:30 pm: Women's Singles Quarterfinal 1: Tanvi Khanna vs Satomi W (Japan)

3:30 pm: Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Saurav Ghosal vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (Japan)