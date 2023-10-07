Asian Games 2023 Day 14: India Schedule Today, Match List on October 7

India celebrated a historic day at the 2023 Asian Games, securing 95 medals (22 gold, 34 silver, 39 bronze), with more assured as the tally is set to cross 100. The men’s hockey team claimed gold, defeating Japan 5-1.

Recurve archers won their first medals in 13 years, men's team silver, and women's team bronze. HS Prannoy won the badminton men’s singles bronze, and India grabbed silver in the men’s bridge team event.

The penultimate day of the Asian Games 2023 is poised for a thrilling lineup of events for India. The Indian men’s cricket team is set to battle Afghanistan for the gold medal on Saturday, October 7. Additionally, the Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams are gearing up for intense matches against Iran and Chinese Taipei, respectively.

Saturday also promises a flurry of medals in archery, with talented archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Aditi Swami showcasing their skills in the individual finals at the Asian Games.

The chess teams, both men’s and women’s, are also in the race for medals on the final day of chess events at the 19th Asian Games. Wrestling sensation Deepak Punia, an Olympian, is gearing up for a fierce battle on the mat as wrestling events draw to a close at the continental extravaganza.

In badminton, history could be made as the dynamic duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty, aim to secure India’s first-ever badminton doubles gold at the Asian Games.

Asian Games India Schedule Today, Match List on October 7 (All timings in IST)

Archery

6:10 am: Women's Individual Bronze medal match (Compound): Aditi Swami vs Ratih Zilizati (Indonesia)

6:30 am: Women's Individual Gold medal match (Compound): Jyothi Vennam vs Chaewon So (Korea)

7:10 am: Men's Individual Gold medal match (Compound): Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale

Badminton

12:10 pm: Men's Doubles Gold medal match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Choi S/Kim W (Korea)

Canoe Sprint

6:55 am: Men's Kayak Semifinal: Hitesh Kewat and Shubham Kewat

Chess

12:30 pm: Men's Team Round 9: India vs Philippines

12:30 pm: Women's Team Round 9: India vs Korea

Cricket

11:30 am: Men's Gold medal match: India vs Afghanistan

Hockey

1:30 pm: Women's Bronze medal match: India vs Japan

Ju-Jitsu

6:30 am onwards: Men's 85kg Round of 32: Uma Maheshwar vs Sooknatee Sontra (Thailand)

6:30 am onwards: Men's 85kg Round of 32: Amarjeet Singh vs Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Mongolia)

Kabaddi

7:00 am: Women's Team Gold medal match: India vs Chinese Taipei

12:30 pm: Men's Team Gold medal match: India vs Iran

Roller skating

6:30 AM onwards: Ladies' artistic single free skating long program final (Sai Samhitha Akulai, Greeshma Dontara)

Soft Tennis

7:30 am: Women's Singles Quarterfinals: Raga Sri Kulandaivelu vs Mengchoung vs Yue Ma (China)

7:30 am: Men's Singles Stage 2: Aniket Patel vs Yu Chang (Chinese Taipei)

Sports Climbing

6:30 am: Women's Boulder Semifinal: Shivani Charak

10:50 am: Women's Lead Semifinal: Saniya Farooque Shaikh and Shivani Charak

Volleyball

8:00 am: Women's 9-10th placing match: India vs Hong Kong

Wrestling

7:30 am onwards: Men's Freestyle 74kg Quarterfinal: Yash Tushir vs Chheang Choeun (Cambodia)

7:30 am onwards: Men's Freestyle 86kg Qualification: Deepak Punia vs Sharipov Mahomed (Brunei)

7:30 am onwards: Men's Freestyle 97kg Quarterfinal: Vicky Chahar vs Yergali Alisher (Kazakhstan)

7:30 am onwards: Men's Freestyle 125kg Quarterfinal: Sumit Malik vs Lazarev Aiaal (Kyrgyzstan)