Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 3: India earns a historic gold in Equestrian; a silver and a bronze in Sailing

In a day marked by mixed fortunes for Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the nation celebrated a triumphant return to equestrian dressage. Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela clinched India's first Asian Games gold in the sport after a long 41-year gap.

Teenage sensation Neha Thakur added to the tally by securing a silver medal in the girl's dinghy - ILCA4 sailing event, while Eabad Ali captured a bronze in the men's windsurfer - RS:X category.

Team sports bagged good results as well. Indian hockey extended its reign emphatically as the men's team secured a commanding 16-1 victory over Singapore.

The men's squash team notched consecutive 3-0 wins against Singapore and Qatar. Meanwhile, the women's squad made a resounding statement by triumphing over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture with a 3-0 score.

However, there was a poignant moment of heartbreak as Bhavani Devi fell short in the quarterfinals, despite a promising start winning all the pool matches in her fencing campaign.

In the combat sports category, boxers Sachin Siwach (men's 57kg) and Narender Berwal (men's +92kg) made a solid start. They advanced to the quarterfinals after emerging victorious in their opening bouts.

The Indian men's volleyball team had to settle for a sixth-place finish after falling short in the 5th placing match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, tennis witnessed mixed results, with Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina reaching the singles quarterfinals, and the mixed doubles pair of Yuki & Raina advancing to Round 3. However, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and two doubles pairs faced elimination.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on Day 3, September 26

Equestrian

Indian Team Dressage (Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela) - Gold

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Bronze Final: India lost to the Republic of Korea

Men's Skeet Team Stage 1: India (Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka) - 5th

Men's Skeet Individual Stage 2 - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - 7th

Women's Skeet Team Stage 1: India (Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon) - 4th

Women's Skeet Individual Stage 1 - Darshna Rathore - 7th

25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision Event: Manu Bhaker - 1st, Esha Singh - 3rd, Team - 1st

Tennis

Men's Singles Quarter Final: Sumit Nagal vs. Beibit Zhukhayev (7-6, 6-4).

Mixed Doubles - Round 2: Bhambri/Raina beat Aqeel/Sarah (6-0, 6-0)

Men's Singles - Third Round: Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Yosuke Watanuki (5-7, 7-6, 5-7)

Women's Singles - Third Round: Rutuja Bhosale lost to Alex Eala (6-7, 2-6).

Sailing

Girl's Dinghy ILCA4: Neha Thakur - Silver

Men's Windsurfer RS:X: Eabad Ali - Bronze

Women's Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma - 4th

Women's Windsurfer RS:X: Ishwariya Ganesh - 4th

Men's Skiff - 49er: Varun Thakkar/KC Ganapathy - 5th

Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle Heats: Shivangi Sharma - 17th

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats: (Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Matthew) - 4th

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay finals: (Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Matthew) - 5th

Women's 200m Backstroke Heats: Palak Joshi - 14th

Men's 1500m Freestyle Fast Heat: Aryan Nehra finished seventh, and Kushagra Rawat finished eighth

Hockey

Men's Pool: India beat Singapore (16-1)

Volleyball

Men's Volleyball 5th place: Pakistan beats India (21-25, 20-25, 23-25)

Squash

Men's team

India 3-0 Qatar

Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-0 Ahmad Altamimi (11-7, 11-4, 11-1)

Saurav Ghoshal 3-1 Abdulla Altamimi (11-1, 5-11, 11-5, 11-3)

Abhay Singh 3-1 Syed Amjad (13-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-2)

India 3-0 Singapore

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3 - 1 Jerome Clement Jin Ming Aw (11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 117)

Saurav Ghosal 3 - 0 Samuel Shan Mu Kang (11-9, 11-1, 11-4)

Abhay Singh 3-0 Jia Hui Marcus Phua (11-7, 11-7, 11-7)

Women's Team

India 3-0 Pakistan

Anahat Singh 3-0 Saida Gul (11-6, 11-6, 11-3)

Joshana Chinappa 3-0 Noor Ul Ain Sadiq (11-2, 11-5, 11-7)

Tanvi Khanna 3-0 Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (11-3, 11-6, 11-2)

Swimming - Men's 1500m Freestyle

Aryan Nehra: Seventh Place

Kushagra Rawat: Eighth Place

Volleyball

India 0 - 3 Pakistan

Chess

Round 5

Men's Individual:

GM Vidit Gujarathi beat Iran's GM Parham Maghsoudloo

GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi tied with Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov

Women's Individual:

GM Koneru Humpy beat Uzbekistan's WGM Bibissara Assaubayeva

GM Harika Dronavalli beat Vietnam's WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo

Round 6

Men's Individual Results:

GM Vidit Gujarathi beat Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov

GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi lost to Mongolia's GM Bilguun Sumiya

Women's Individual Results:

GM Harika Dronavalli tied with Kazakhstan's GM Zhansaya Abdumalik

GM Koneru Humpy tied with Indonesia's IM Medina Warda Aulia

Round 7

Men's Individual:

GM Vidit Gujarathi lost to China's Yi Wei.

GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi won against Iran's Parham Maghsoudloo.

Women's Individual:

GM Koneru Humpy tied with Kazakhstan's GM Zhansaya Abdumalik.

GM Harika Dronavalli tied with Mongolia's WGM Munkhzul Turmunh

Fencing

Women's Individual Sabre Pool Bouts:

Bhavani Devi 5-2 Juliet Jie Min Heng

Bhavani Devi 5-1 Alhsna Abdulrahman Alhammad

Bhavani Devi 5-3 Karina Dospay

Bhavani Devi 5-1 Zaynab Dayibekova

Bhavani Devi 5-1 Roksana Khatun

Table of 16:

Bhavani Devi 15-9 Tonkhaw Phokaew

Quarter-Final:

Bhavani Devi lost 7-15 to Shao Yaqi

Judo

Tulika Maan (Women's +78kg):

Won against Lai Qing Lam (Macao China) in the round of 16.

Lost to Wakaba Tomita (Japan) in the quarter-finals.

Won by ippon against Tsai Jia Wen (Chinese Taipei) in the repechage.

Lost to Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan (Mongolia) in the bronze medal match

Avtar Singh:

Won against Kittipong Hantratin (Thailand) in the round of 16

Did not compete in the quarter-final and repechage matches due to injury

Indubala Devi Maibam:

Lost to Ikumi Oeda (Thailand) in the women's -78kg in the round of 16

Esports

Ayan Biswas

Round of 32: Won 2-0 against Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau (Vietnam)

Round 1 of Winners' Bracket: Lost 2-1 to Abdulrahman Salem Alrayfal (Saudi Arabia)

Losers' Bracket Round 2: Won 2-0 against Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau (Vietnam)

Losers' Bracket Round 3: Lost 2-0 to Yeh Man Ho (Hong Kong)

Boxing

Narender Berwal - Men's +92kg - Knocked out Mullojonov Lazizbek (Uzbekistan)

Sachin Siwach - Men's 57kg - Won 5-0 on points against Asri Udin (Indonesia)

Cycling

Women's Sprint Team Qualification (Celestina, Triyasha Paul, and Mayuri Lute) - 7th

Men's Team Sprint Qualification- 7th

Indian Women's Cycling Team in Team Sprint Heats - Lost against Republic of Korea

Indian Men's Cycling Team in Team Sprint Heats - Lost against Japan

Wushu

Men's 60kg Quarter-Final: Surya Bhanu Partap Singh lost 2-0 to Minsoo Kim of the Republic of Korea.

Men's 70kg Quarter-Final: Suraj Yadav lost due to a technical knockout against Khalid Hotak of Afghanistan.