Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 3: India earns a historic gold in Equestrian; a silver and a bronze in Sailing

In a day marked by mixed fortunes for Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the nation celebrated a triumphant return to equestrian dressage. Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela clinched India's first Asian Games gold in the sport after a long 41-year gap.
Teenage sensation Neha Thakur added to the tally by securing a silver medal in the girl's dinghy - ILCA4 sailing event, while Eabad Ali captured a bronze in the men's windsurfer - RS:X category.
Team sports bagged good results as well. Indian hockey extended its reign emphatically as the men's team secured a commanding 16-1 victory over Singapore.
The men's squash team notched consecutive 3-0 wins against Singapore and Qatar. Meanwhile, the women's squad made a resounding statement by triumphing over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture with a 3-0 score.
However, there was a poignant moment of heartbreak as Bhavani Devi fell short in the quarterfinals, despite a promising start winning all the pool matches in her fencing campaign.
In the combat sports category, boxers Sachin Siwach (men's 57kg) and Narender Berwal (men's +92kg) made a solid start. They advanced to the quarterfinals after emerging victorious in their opening bouts.
The Indian men's volleyball team had to settle for a sixth-place finish after falling short in the 5th placing match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, tennis witnessed mixed results, with Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina reaching the singles quarterfinals, and the mixed doubles pair of Yuki & Raina advancing to Round 3. However, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and two doubles pairs faced elimination.
Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on Day 3, September 26
Equestrian
Indian Team Dressage (Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela) - Gold
Shooting
10m Air Rifle Bronze Final: India lost to the Republic of Korea
Men's Skeet Team Stage 1: India (Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka) - 5th
Men's Skeet Individual Stage 2 - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - 7th
Women's Skeet Team Stage 1: India (Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon) - 4th
Women's Skeet Individual Stage 1 - Darshna Rathore - 7th
25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision Event: Manu Bhaker - 1st, Esha Singh - 3rd, Team - 1st
Tennis
Men's Singles Quarter Final: Sumit Nagal vs. Beibit Zhukhayev (7-6, 6-4).
Mixed Doubles - Round 2: Bhambri/Raina beat Aqeel/Sarah (6-0, 6-0)
Men's Singles - Third Round: Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Yosuke Watanuki (5-7, 7-6, 5-7)
Women's Singles - Third Round: Rutuja Bhosale lost to Alex Eala (6-7, 2-6).
Sailing
Girl's Dinghy ILCA4: Neha Thakur - Silver
Men's Windsurfer RS:X: Eabad Ali - Bronze
Women's Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma - 4th
Women's Windsurfer RS:X: Ishwariya Ganesh - 4th
Men's Skiff - 49er: Varun Thakkar/KC Ganapathy - 5th
Swimming
Women's 100m Freestyle Heats: Shivangi Sharma - 17th
Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Heats: (Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Matthew) - 4th
Men's 4x100m Medley Relay finals: (Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Matthew) - 5th
Women's 200m Backstroke Heats: Palak Joshi - 14th
Men's 1500m Freestyle Fast Heat: Aryan Nehra finished seventh, and Kushagra Rawat finished eighth
Hockey
Men's Pool: India beat Singapore (16-1)
Volleyball
Men's Volleyball 5th place: Pakistan beats India (21-25, 20-25, 23-25)
Squash
Men's team
India 3-0 Qatar
Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-0 Ahmad Altamimi (11-7, 11-4, 11-1)
Saurav Ghoshal 3-1 Abdulla Altamimi (11-1, 5-11, 11-5, 11-3)
Abhay Singh 3-1 Syed Amjad (13-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-2)
India 3-0 Singapore
Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3 - 1 Jerome Clement Jin Ming Aw (11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 117)
Saurav Ghosal 3 - 0 Samuel Shan Mu Kang (11-9, 11-1, 11-4)
Abhay Singh 3-0 Jia Hui Marcus Phua (11-7, 11-7, 11-7)
Women's Team
India 3-0 Pakistan
Anahat Singh 3-0 Saida Gul (11-6, 11-6, 11-3)
Joshana Chinappa 3-0 Noor Ul Ain Sadiq (11-2, 11-5, 11-7)
Tanvi Khanna 3-0 Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (11-3, 11-6, 11-2)
Chess
Round 5
Men's Individual:
GM Vidit Gujarathi beat Iran's GM Parham Maghsoudloo
GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi tied with Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov
Women's Individual:
GM Koneru Humpy beat Uzbekistan's WGM Bibissara Assaubayeva
GM Harika Dronavalli beat Vietnam's WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo
Round 6
Men's Individual Results:
GM Vidit Gujarathi beat Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov
GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi lost to Mongolia's GM Bilguun Sumiya
Women's Individual Results:
GM Harika Dronavalli tied with Kazakhstan's GM Zhansaya Abdumalik
GM Koneru Humpy tied with Indonesia's IM Medina Warda Aulia
Round 7
Men's Individual:
GM Vidit Gujarathi lost to China's Yi Wei.
GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi won against Iran's Parham Maghsoudloo.
Women's Individual:
GM Koneru Humpy tied with Kazakhstan's GM Zhansaya Abdumalik.
GM Harika Dronavalli tied with Mongolia's WGM Munkhzul Turmunh
Fencing
Women's Individual Sabre Pool Bouts:
Bhavani Devi 5-2 Juliet Jie Min Heng
Bhavani Devi 5-1 Alhsna Abdulrahman Alhammad
Bhavani Devi 5-3 Karina Dospay
Bhavani Devi 5-1 Zaynab Dayibekova
Bhavani Devi 5-1 Roksana Khatun
Table of 16:
Bhavani Devi 15-9 Tonkhaw Phokaew
Quarter-Final:
Bhavani Devi lost 7-15 to Shao Yaqi
Judo
Tulika Maan (Women's +78kg):
Won against Lai Qing Lam (Macao China) in the round of 16.
Lost to Wakaba Tomita (Japan) in the quarter-finals.
Won by ippon against Tsai Jia Wen (Chinese Taipei) in the repechage.
Lost to Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan (Mongolia) in the bronze medal match
Avtar Singh:
Won against Kittipong Hantratin (Thailand) in the round of 16
Did not compete in the quarter-final and repechage matches due to injury
Indubala Devi Maibam:
Lost to Ikumi Oeda (Thailand) in the women's -78kg in the round of 16
Esports
Ayan Biswas
Round of 32: Won 2-0 against Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau (Vietnam)
Round 1 of Winners' Bracket: Lost 2-1 to Abdulrahman Salem Alrayfal (Saudi Arabia)
Losers' Bracket Round 2: Won 2-0 against Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau (Vietnam)
Losers' Bracket Round 3: Lost 2-0 to Yeh Man Ho (Hong Kong)
Boxing
Narender Berwal - Men's +92kg - Knocked out Mullojonov Lazizbek (Uzbekistan)
Sachin Siwach - Men's 57kg - Won 5-0 on points against Asri Udin (Indonesia)
Cycling
Women's Sprint Team Qualification (Celestina, Triyasha Paul, and Mayuri Lute) - 7th
Men's Team Sprint Qualification- 7th
Indian Women's Cycling Team in Team Sprint Heats - Lost against Republic of Korea
Indian Men's Cycling Team in Team Sprint Heats - Lost against Japan
Wushu
Men's 60kg Quarter-Final: Surya Bhanu Partap Singh lost 2-0 to Minsoo Kim of the Republic of Korea.
Men's 70kg Quarter-Final: Suraj Yadav lost due to a technical knockout against Khalid Hotak of Afghanistan.