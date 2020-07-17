Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Interest in world-class goalkeeper confirmed, top target makes up his mind and more

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we take a look at the Blues' pursuit of one of the best goalkeepers in the world, the latest regarding the future of two star defenders, and more.

Kai Havertz decides on his future

Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz has reportedly made a decision regarding his future. The highly coveted 20-year-old has garnered the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the world including Bayern Munich.

According to German outlet Kicker (via transfermarkt), the German has decided to join Chelsea, and will be part of Frank Lampard's expensive rebuild, as the former England international looks to form a squad capable of challenging for top honours.

If Havertz does end up joining Chelsea, he would be accompanying fellow German international Timor Werner and former Ajax superstar Hakim Ziyech, who have already made the move to Stamford Bridge.

Atletico Madrid assistant manager confirms Chelsea interest in Jan Oblak

After the rather dismal season that Kepa Arrizabalaga has experienced in his second season with the Blues, it is no wonder that the Chelsea hierarchy are not convinced by the Spaniard's performances.

According to Cadena Ser's Pedro Fullana, Atletico Madrid assistant manager German Burgos has admitted that Chelsea want to bring Jan Oblak to Stamford Bridge. Burgos said:

"If I quote one that would take me from Atlético de Madrid, it will be bad, I have to name them all. Look, the Russian wants to take Oblak …"

El Mono Burgos, en @ellarguero: "Si cito a uno que me llevaría del Atlético de Madrid quedo mal, los tengo que nombrar a todos. Mira que el ruso quiere llevarse a Oblak..." 🙄🙄 — Pedro Fullana (@PedroFullanaSER) July 15, 2020

Advertisement

Chelsea willing to offer up to three first-team players for Declan Rice

Chelsea have had a solid start to the transfer window having already secured the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. However, the Blues are not done yet according to a Football Insider exclusive.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are ready to part with up to three first-team players in order to land the signing of highly coveted West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice has been linked with a move to Chelsea for a while, however, because of the current economic conditions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Blues are struggling to afford his mammoth price tag.

The London outfit are willing to give up to three of their first team players including Fikayo Tomori, Michy Batshuayi, and Kurt Zouma to West Ham in exchange for the services of the 20-year-old Englishman.

Chelsea set to benefit from Real Madrid's title win

Chelsea are set to experience a sudden windfall of cash in these uncertain economic times after Real Madrid won La Liga last night, which activated a clause in Eden Hazard's contract and will enable the Stamford Bridge outfit to further boost their coffers in a bid to strengthen their squad.

The exact amount that the Blues will be getting as part of Madrid's title win is still not clear, however, it is expected that in total the transfer will net Chelsea somewhere in the region of €130 million including other achievable bonuses.