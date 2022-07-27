Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 sports in which India is expected to win most medals in this year's CWG

India has sent a 215-member contingent to the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), set to get underway in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 28. With improved performances in multiple sporting events, including the Olympics, India will be keen to break their highest-ever tally of 101 medals achieved at the 2010 Delhi Games.

That, however, could be a challenge for the Indian athletes since a significant chunk of the medals will be lost due to shooting being scrapped this time. At the Gold Coast Games, India excelled in this sport, bringing home as many as 16 medals, including seven golds.

The onus will be on other athletes to make up for what India will be losing in the absence of shooting.

Birmingham 2022 @birminghamcg22 days to go until Birmingham 2022!



The countdown continues with @longines.



#B2022 Justdays to go until Birmingham 2022!The countdown continues with @longines. Just 2️⃣ days to go until Birmingham 2022!The countdown continues with @longines.#B2022 https://t.co/hfYtrVChfk

India does have quite a few talented names across different sports in its Birmingham-bound contingent who could create history. A few sports have multiple potential gold medalists who will be looking to grab the spotlight at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Here's a look at three such sports where India could end up winning the highest number of medals at CWG 2022:

#1 Weightlifting

Punam Yadav in action at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Image courtesy: Getty)

The weightlifting team collected nine medals in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games, out of which five were gold. Two of the gold medalists from the Gold Coast Games — Mirabai Chanu and Punam Yadav — will be participating this time too.

Mirabai, the most famous name from the squad, will come armed with a silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics in 49kg category. Punam Yadav, a gold medalist in 69kg at Gold Coast, is another prospect for the yellow metal.

Bindyarani Devi won the gold medal in Clean and Jerk category with a lift of 114kg in the women's 55kg event at the 2021 IWF World Championships and will be eager to deliver her best.

SAI Media @Media_SAI at IWF World Championships 2021 🙂



S. Bindyarani Devi 🏋️‍♀️wins GOLD 🥇 in Clean & Jerk category with a lift of 114kg in Women's 55kg event, finishing 4th overall



Great effort by Bindyarani

Many congratulations

1/2 1st🥇forat IWF World Championships 2021 🙂S. Bindyarani Devi 🏋️‍♀️wins GOLD 🥇 in Clean & Jerk category with a lift of 114kg in Women's 55kg event, finishing 4th overallGreat effort by BindyaraniMany congratulations1/2 1st🥇for 🇮🇳 at IWF World Championships 2021 🙂S. Bindyarani Devi 🏋️‍♀️wins GOLD 🥇 in Clean & Jerk category with a lift of 114kg in Women's 55kg event, finishing 4th overall Great effort by Bindyarani👏Many congratulations 💐1/2 https://t.co/hqg0q4bSB4

The 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga, a Youth Olympic and Commonwealth Championship gold medalist, could also add to India's medal tally.

Apart from him, Gururaja Poojary and Vikas Thakur are two names who already have the experience of winning medals from the Commonwealth Games. Poojary bagged the 56kg silver in 2018, while Thakur has a silver in 85kg and a bronze in 94kg from the 2014 and 2018 editions respectively.

India's squad

Women: Mirabai Chanu - 49kg, Bindyarani Devi - 55kg, Popy Hazarika - 59kg, Harjinder Kaur - 71kg, Punam Yadav - 76kg, Usha Kumara - 87kg, Purnima Pandey - +87kg

Men: Sanket Mahadev - 55kg, Gururaja Poojary - 61kg, Jeremy Lalrinnunga - 67kg, Achinta Sheuli - 73kg, Ajay Singh - 81kg, Vikas Thakur - 96kg, Lovepreet Singh - 109kg, Gurdeep Singh - +109kg

#2 Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain with her Tokyo Olympic bronze medal. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Boxing brought home nine medals in the last edition, including three gold, silver and bronze medals apiece. All three gold medalist from Gold Coast — Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki and Vikas Krishan Yadav — are not part of the contingent this time around.

Nevertheless, India's boxing squad still has enough talent at its disposal to create fireworks in Birmingham.

Nikhat Zareen was crowned the world champion in the flyweight division in May and will be a favorite for the gold. Having won a prized Olympic bronze medal last year, Lovlina Borgohain will be eyeing a medal in 70kg.

Amit Panghal missed out on the light flyweight gold medal in the last edition and had to settle for silver. Since then, he has added the Asian Games gold, Asian Championships gold as well as World Championships silver medal to his resume. He will be looking to go all out to lay his hands on the glittering CWG gold this time around.

Veteran pugilist Shiva Thapa has as many as five Asian Championships medals in his kitty. A Commonwealth Games medal has so far been missing from his cabinet, which he will be keen to add in Birmingham.

SAI Media @Media_SAI successive Asian medals, including a🥇 in 2013. Shiva is also a time Olympian🤩



Now he has his set on the



India is all set for



#Cheer4India World C'ships 🥉 medallist in 2015, @shivathapa has a unique record of winningsuccessive Asian medals, including a🥇 in 2013. Shiva is also atime Olympian🤩Now he has hisset on the #CommonwealthGames2022 India is all set for @birminghamcg22 World C'ships 🥉 medallist in 2015, @shivathapa has a unique record of winning 5️⃣ successive Asian medals, including a🥇 in 2013. Shiva is also a 2️⃣time Olympian🤩Now he has his 👀 set on the #CommonwealthGames2022India is all set for @birminghamcg22#Cheer4India https://t.co/nkBAOSO7eL

Mohammad Hussamuddin won the bantamweight bronze in the last edition and will be hoping to change the color of his medal in the upcoming edition.

Reigning Asian champion Sanjeet Kumar and 2019 Asian Championships silver medalist Ashish Kumar are two other medal prospects as well.

India's squad

Men: Amit Panghal - 51kg, Mohammad Hussamuddin - 57kg, Shiva Thapa - 63.5kg, Rohit Tokas - 67kg, Sumit Kundu - 75kg, Ashish Kumar Chaudhary - 80kg, Sanjeet Kumar - 92kg, Sagar - 92+kg

Women: Nitu Ganghas - 48kg, Nikhat Zareen - 50kg, Jaismine Lamboria - 60kg, Lovlina Borgohain - 70kg

#3 Wrestling

Bajrang Punia celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Image courtesy: Getty)

In 2018, wrestling contributed 12 medals, including five golds, to India's tally. It was India's second-most successful sport in Gold Coast.

Four years on, wrestling is still one of India's most reliable sports to win medals. At the Tokyo Olympics, it was the only sport in which India grabbed multiple medals through Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) and Bajrang Punia (bronze).

With both being part of the Birmingham-bound contingent, hopes will be high from the squad. The highly accomplished Bajrang is also the defending champion in 65kg and will be leaving no stone unturned to make it two golds in a row.

Deepak Punia is another medal hopeful, having bagged the silver medal in 86kg at the 2019 World Championships.

Among the women, all eyes will be on Vinesh Phogat. She has returned with nothing but the gold from the last two editions of the Commonwealth Games and will be aiming to make it a hat-trick.

Among others, Anshu Malik is an Asian champion as well as World Championships silver medalist in 57kg. Divya Kakran is a 2018 CWG bronze medalist while Pooja Gehlot has a silver medal from the 2019 U23 World Wrestling Championships. Sakshi Malik, a bronze medalist at the Rio Olympics and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, will be hoping to recapture her form.

India's squad

Women: Pooja Gehlot - 50kg, Vinesh Phogat - 53kg, Anshu Malik - 57kg, Sakshi Malik - 62kg, Divya Kakran - 68kg, Pooja Sihag - 76kg

Men: Ravi Kumar Dahiya - 57kg, Bajrang Punia - 65kg, Naveen - 74kg, Deepak Punia - 86kg, Deepak - 97kg, Mohit Grewal - 125kg

Honorable mention - Badminton

With PV Sindhu winning the Singapore Open right before the Commonwealth Games, there will be huge expectations from the two-time Olympic medalist, who is eyeing her maiden CWG women's singles gold.

India's Thomas Cup stars Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are part of the squad among the men. They will be looking to put in their best efforts and swell the nation's medal tally as well.

India's squad

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly

Mixed Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy / Ashwini Ponnappa

