Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 8 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 5, 2022

The seventh day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) has been outstanding for the Indian boxers. Pugilists have ensured as many as seven medals at CWG 2022 so far.
Indian boxers including Amit Panghal (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Sagar Ahlawat (+92kg) and Rohit Tokas (67kg) have all advanced to the semifinals to confirm medals in their respective categories.
Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Md Hussamuddin (57kg) also assured medals at the colossal event.
Murali Sreeshankar bagged a historic silver medal in the men's long jump event, with a best attempt of 8.08m. He became the first ever Indian athlete to win a medal in the men's Long Jump event at the Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh's brilliant hat-trick helped India beat Wales 4-1 in their last league match in men's hockey. With the win, India confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of CWG 2022.
By the end of Day 7, the Indian contingent bagged 19 medals including five gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.
Meanwhile, Indian wrestlers will kickstart their campaign at CWG 2022 on August 5. India has fielded 12 wrestlers for the mega event.
In the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth, the Indian grapplers clinched a record-breaking 12 medals, including five golds, three silvers and four bronze medals - the best tally by any country’s wrestlers.
Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.
India's Day 8 schedule for Commonwealth Games 202
2
Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 8 (August 5) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:
ATHLETICS
BADMINTON
HOCKEY
SQUASH
TABLE TENNIS
WRESTLING
Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.
Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
