Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 8 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 5, 2022

The seventh day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) has been outstanding for the Indian boxers. Pugilists have ensured as many as seven medals at CWG 2022 so far.

Indian boxers including Amit Panghal (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Sagar Ahlawat (+92kg) and Rohit Tokas (67kg) have all advanced to the semifinals to confirm medals in their respective categories.

Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Md Hussamuddin (57kg) also assured medals at the colossal event.

Murali Sreeshankar bagged a historic silver medal in the men's long jump event, with a best attempt of 8.08m. He became the first ever Indian athlete to win a medal in the men's Long Jump event at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh's brilliant hat-trick helped India beat Wales 4-1 in their last league match in men's hockey. With the win, India confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of CWG 2022.

By the end of Day 7, the Indian contingent bagged 19 medals including five gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Indian wrestlers will kickstart their campaign at CWG 2022 on August 5. India has fielded 12 wrestlers for the mega event.

In the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth, the Indian grapplers clinched a record-breaking 12 medals, including five golds, three silvers and four bronze medals - the best tally by any country’s wrestlers.

India's Day 8 schedule for Commonwealth Games 202

2

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 8 (August 5) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.50PM WOMEN'S 100M HURDLES 4.00PM MEN'S 4x100M RELAY NOAH TOM, AMOJ JACOB, NAGANATHAN PANDI & MUHAMNED ANAS) 4.10PM WOMEN'S LONG JUMP QUALIFICATION 12.45AM WOMEN'S 200M HIMA DAS

BADMINTON

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.30PM WOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16 PV SINDHU (IND) VS HUSINA KOBUGABE (UGA) 3.30PM MEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16 KIDAMBI SRIKANTH (IND) VS DUMINDU ABEYWICKRAMA (SL)

HOCKEY

TIME(IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 12.45AM (AUGUST 6) WOMEN'S SEMIFINALS INDIA VS AUSTRALIA

SQUASH

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 5.15PM MEN'S DOUBLES ROUND OF 16 8.15PM MIXED DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS JOSHNA CHINAPPA/ HARINDER PAL SANDHU VS TBD 10.30PM WOMEN'S DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS JOSHNA CHINAPPA/DIPIKA PALLIKAL VS TBD 11.15PM WOMEN'S DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS ANAHAT SINGH/SUNAYNA KARUVILLA VS TBD 12.00AM (AUGUST 6) MIXED ROUBLES QUARTERFINALS DIPIKA PALLIKAL/SAURAV GHOSAL VS TBD

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETS IN ACTION 4.30PM WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 MANIKA BATRA/DIYA CHITALE (IND) VS CATHERINE SPICER/RHEANN CHUNG (TTO) 5.45PM MENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32 SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN (IND) VS PAUL MC CREERY (ENG)) 5.05PM MENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32 FINN LUU (AUS) VS SHARATH KAMAL (IND) 5.45PM MENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32 DEREK ABREFA (GHA) VS SANIL SHETTY (IND) 9.30PM WOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 SREEJA AKULA/REETH TENNISON (IND) VS LUCY ELLIOT / REBECCA PLAISTOW (SCO) 9.30PM ONWARDS WOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALS MANIKA BATRA (IND) VS TBD WOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALS SREEJA AKULA (IND) VS TBD WOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALS REETH TENNISON (IND) VS TBD MENS SINGLES SHARATH KAMAL (IND) VS TBD MENS SINGLES SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN (IND) VS TBD MENS SINGLES CHIRAGE SHETTY (IND) VS TBD

WRESTLING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.00PM ONWARDS MENS 129KG MOHIT GREWAL MENS 65KG BAJRANG PUNIA WOMENS 57KG ANSHU MALIK MENS 86KG DEEPAK PUNIA WOMENS 68KG DIVYA KAKRAN WOMENS 62KG SAKSHI MALIK

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

