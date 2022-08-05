Create
Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 8 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 5, 2022

Boxing - Commonwealth Games: Day 7 Amit Panghal in action
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 05, 2022 03:22 AM IST

The seventh day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) has been outstanding for the Indian boxers. Pugilists have ensured as many as seven medals at CWG 2022 so far.

Indian boxers including Amit Panghal (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Sagar Ahlawat (+92kg) and Rohit Tokas (67kg) have all advanced to the semifinals to confirm medals in their respective categories.

SPECTACULAR- SAGAR! 💪🔥Sagar secures 6️⃣th medal for 🇮🇳 in boxing as he puts up a sublime show to advance into the semifinals. @AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m @birminghamcg22 #Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#birmingham22 https://t.co/kGjkwKfcPe

Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Md Hussamuddin (57kg) also assured medals at the colossal event.

Murali Sreeshankar bagged a historic silver medal in the men's long jump event, with a best attempt of 8.08m. He became the first ever Indian athlete to win a medal in the men's Long Jump event at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh's brilliant hat-trick helped India beat Wales 4-1 in their last league match in men's hockey. With the win, India confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of CWG 2022.

One Spirit, One Team, One Win! 💙IND 4:1 WAL#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #B2022 #Birmingham2022 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI https://t.co/lyJuiy9i5r

By the end of Day 7, the Indian contingent bagged 19 medals including five gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Indian wrestlers will kickstart their campaign at CWG 2022 on August 5. India has fielded 12 wrestlers for the mega event.

In the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth, the Indian grapplers clinched a record-breaking 12 medals, including five golds, three silvers and four bronze medals - the best tally by any country’s wrestlers.

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 8 schedule for Commonwealth Games 202

2

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 8 (August 5) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.50PMWOMEN'S 100M HURDLES
4.00PMMEN'S 4x100M RELAYNOAH TOM, AMOJ JACOB, NAGANATHAN PANDI & MUHAMNED ANAS)
4.10PMWOMEN'S LONG JUMP QUALIFICATION
12.45AMWOMEN'S 200MHIMA DAS

BADMINTON

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
3.30PMWOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16PV SINDHU (IND) VS HUSINA KOBUGABE (UGA)
3.30PMMEN'S SINGLES ROUND OF 16KIDAMBI SRIKANTH (IND) VS DUMINDU ABEYWICKRAMA (SL)

HOCKEY

TIME(IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
12.45AM (AUGUST 6)WOMEN'S SEMIFINALSINDIA VS AUSTRALIA

SQUASH

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
5.15PMMEN'S DOUBLES ROUND OF 16
8.15PMMIXED DOUBLES QUARTERFINALSJOSHNA CHINAPPA/ HARINDER PAL SANDHU VS TBD
10.30PMWOMEN'S DOUBLES QUARTERFINALSJOSHNA CHINAPPA/DIPIKA PALLIKAL VS TBD
11.15PMWOMEN'S DOUBLES QUARTERFINALSANAHAT SINGH/SUNAYNA KARUVILLA VS TBD
12.00AM (AUGUST 6)MIXED ROUBLES QUARTERFINALSDIPIKA PALLIKAL/SAURAV GHOSAL VS TBD

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETS IN ACTION
4.30PMWOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32MANIKA BATRA/DIYA CHITALE (IND) VS CATHERINE SPICER/RHEANN CHUNG (TTO)
5.45PMMENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN (IND) VS PAUL MC CREERY (ENG))
5.05PMMENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32FINN LUU (AUS) VS SHARATH KAMAL (IND)
5.45PMMENS SINGLES ROUND OF 32DEREK ABREFA (GHA) VS SANIL SHETTY (IND)
9.30PMWOMENS DOUBLES ROUND OF 32SREEJA AKULA/REETH TENNISON (IND) VS LUCY ELLIOT / REBECCA PLAISTOW (SCO)
9.30PM ONWARDSWOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALSMANIKA BATRA (IND) VS TBD
WOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALSSREEJA AKULA (IND) VS TBD
WOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALSREETH TENNISON (IND) VS TBD
MENS SINGLESSHARATH KAMAL (IND) VS TBD
MENS SINGLESSATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN (IND) VS TBD
MENS SINGLESCHIRAGE SHETTY (IND) VS TBD

WRESTLING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
3.00PM ONWARDSMENS 129KGMOHIT GREWAL
MENS 65KGBAJRANG PUNIA
WOMENS 57KGANSHU MALIK
MENS 86KGDEEPAK PUNIA
WOMENS 68KGDIVYA KAKRAN
WOMENS 62KGSAKSHI MALIK

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: "Hey Siri, can you define courage for me?"- Twitter hails Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

