Create
Notifications

Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 9 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 6, 2022

Boxing - Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Nikhat Zareen during her quarterfinals bout.
Boxing - Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Nikhat Zareen during her quarterfinals bout.
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 06, 2022 01:04 AM IST

As many as seven Indian boxers ensured medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. However, now it's time to know the color of the medal, when the Indian pugilists enter the ring to compete in the semi-final bout on Saturday (August 6). So far, the boxers have all been assured of atleast a bronze medal.

Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Nitu Ganghas (48 kg), Md Hussamuddin (57 kg), Amit Panghal (51 kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), and Sagar Ahlawat (+92 kg) have all advanced to the semi-finals to confirm medals in their respective categories.

Meanwhile, it was a sublime day for the Indian wrestlers, where they added at least four medals to India's tally.

The next set of wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya and defending champion Vinesh Phogat, among others, will be out on the mat to extend India's medal haul.

After an outstanding outing so far at CWG 2022, the Indian men's hockey team will take on South Africa in the semi-finals on the ninth day of the quadrennial showpiece event.

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 9 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 9 (August 6) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

ATHLETICS:

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETICS
3.00PMWOMEN'S 10KM WALK FINALBHAVNA JAT, PRIYANKA GOSWAMI
4.20PMMEN'S 3000M STEEPLE CHASE FINALSAVINASH SABLE
4.45PMWOMEN'S 4x100M HEAT 1HIMA DAS, DUTEE CHAND, SIMI NS, SRABANI NANDA
11.20PMWOMEN'S HAMMER THROW FINALSMANJU BALA
12.40AM (AUGUST 7)MEN'S 5000M FINALSAVINASH SABLE
2.14AM (AUGUST 7)WOMEN'S 200M FINALS (SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION)HIMA DAS

BOXING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
3.00 PMWOMEN'S MINIMUM WEIGHT ( (45-48kg) SEMIFINALSNITU GANGHAS (IND) VS PRIYANAKA DHILLON (CAN)
3.30 PMMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-51kg) SEMIFINALSCHINYEMBA PATRICK (ZAM) VS AMIT PANGHAL (IND)
7.15 PMWOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-50kg) SEMIFINALSSTUBLEY SAVANNAH ALFIA (ENG) VS NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND)
8.00 PMWOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (57-60kg) SEMIFINALSRICHARDSON GEMMA PAIGE VS JAISMINE LAMBORIYA
11.30 PMMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (54-57kg) SEMIFINALSCOMMEY JOSEPH (GHA) VS MOHAMMED HUSSAMUDDIN (IND)
12.45 AM (AUGUST 6)MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT (63.5-67kg) SEMIFINALSROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS ZIMBA STEPHEN (ZAM)
1.30 PM (AUGUST 6)MEN'S SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT (+92kg) SEMIFINALSSAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS ONYEKWERE IFEANYI (NGR)

CRICKET

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
3.30PMWOMENS T20 SEMIFINALSINDIA VS ENGLAND

HOCKEY

TIME (IST)CATEGORYTEAMS IN ACTION
10.30PMMEN'S SEMIFINALINDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

WRESTLING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
3.00PM ONWARDSWOMENS FREESTYLE 50KG GROUP A POOJA GEHLOT (IND) VS CHRISTELLE LEMOFACK LETCHIDJIO (SCOTLAND)
MENS FREESTYLE 1/8 FINALSNAVEEN (IND) VS OGBONNA IMMANUEL JOHN (NIGERIA)
WOMENS FREESTYLE 50KG GROUP APOOJA GEHLOT (IND) VS REBECCA NDOLO MUAMBO (CAMEROON)
WOMENS FREESTYLE 53KG NORDIC MATCH 3VINESH PHOGAT(IND) VS MERCY BOLAFUNOLUWA (NIGERIA)
WOMENS FREESTYLE 76 KG QUARTERFINALSPOOJA SIHAG (IND) VS MICHELLE MONTAGUE (NZL)
MENS 57KG QUARTERFINALSRAVI KUMAR DAHIYA (IND) VS SURAJ SINGH (NZL)
WOMENS FREESTYLE 53KG NORDIC MATCH 2VINESH PHOGAT (IND) VS SAMANTHA STEWART (CANADA)
MENS FREESTYLE 97KG QUARTERFINALSDEEPAK NEHRA (IND) VS NISHAN RANDHAWA (CANADA)
WOMENS FREESTYLE 53 KG NORDIC MATCH VINESH PHOGAT (IND) VS CHAMODYA KESHANI (SRI LANKA)

PARA TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
10.45PMMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 BRONZE MEDAL RAJ ARAVINDAN ALAGAR (IND) VS ISAU OGUNKUNLE (NIGERIA)
12.15AM (AUGUST 7)WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 BRONZE MEDALSONALBEN MANUBHAI PATEL (IND) VS SUE BAILEY (ENGLAND)
1.00AM (AUGUST 7)WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GOLD MEDALBHAVINA HASMUKHBHAI PATEL (IND) VS IFECHUKWUDE CHRISTIANA IKPEOYI (NIGERIA)

PARA ATHLETICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.50PMWOMENS F55 - 57 SHOT PUT FINALS POONAM SHARMA, SHARMILA, SANTHOSH

Table Tennis, Badminton, and Squash fixtures will be updated once all the Day 8 (August 5) matches get over.

Where to watch India matches in CWG 2022 & Live Streaming details

Also Read Story Continues below

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: CWG 2022: "Ashish Kumar has been robbed" - Twitterati reacts to Indian boxer's quarter-final loss

Edited by Ankush Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...