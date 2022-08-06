Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 9 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 6, 2022

As many as seven Indian boxers ensured medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. However, now it's time to know the color of the medal, when the Indian pugilists enter the ring to compete in the semi-final bout on Saturday (August 6). So far, the boxers have all been assured of atleast a bronze medal.

Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Nitu Ganghas (48 kg), Md Hussamuddin (57 kg), Amit Panghal (51 kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), and Sagar Ahlawat (+92 kg) have all advanced to the semi-finals to confirm medals in their respective categories.

Meanwhile, it was a sublime day for the Indian wrestlers, where they added at least four medals to India's tally.

The next set of wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya and defending champion Vinesh Phogat, among others, will be out on the mat to extend India's medal haul.

After an outstanding outing so far at CWG 2022, the Indian men's hockey team will take on South Africa in the semi-finals on the ninth day of the quadrennial showpiece event.

India's Day 9 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 9 (August 6) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

ATHLETICS:

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETICS 3.00PM WOMEN'S 10KM WALK FINAL BHAVNA JAT, PRIYANKA GOSWAMI 4.20PM MEN'S 3000M STEEPLE CHASE FINALS AVINASH SABLE 4.45PM WOMEN'S 4x100M HEAT 1 HIMA DAS, DUTEE CHAND, SIMI NS, SRABANI NANDA 11.20PM WOMEN'S HAMMER THROW FINALS MANJU BALA 12.40AM (AUGUST 7) MEN'S 5000M FINALS AVINASH SABLE 2.14AM (AUGUST 7) WOMEN'S 200M FINALS (SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION) HIMA DAS

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.00 PM WOMEN'S MINIMUM WEIGHT ( (45-48kg) SEMIFINALS NITU GANGHAS (IND) VS PRIYANAKA DHILLON (CAN) 3.30 PM MEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-51kg) SEMIFINALS CHINYEMBA PATRICK (ZAM) VS AMIT PANGHAL (IND) 7.15 PM WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT (48-50kg) SEMIFINALS STUBLEY SAVANNAH ALFIA (ENG) VS NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND) 8.00 PM WOMEN'S LIGHTWEIGHT (57-60kg) SEMIFINALS RICHARDSON GEMMA PAIGE VS JAISMINE LAMBORIYA 11.30 PM MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT (54-57kg) SEMIFINALS COMMEY JOSEPH (GHA) VS MOHAMMED HUSSAMUDDIN (IND) 12.45 AM (AUGUST 6) MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT (63.5-67kg) SEMIFINALS ROHIT TOKAS (IND) VS ZIMBA STEPHEN (ZAM) 1.30 PM (AUGUST 6) MEN'S SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT (+92kg) SEMIFINALS SAGAR AHLAWAT (IND) VS ONYEKWERE IFEANYI (NGR)

CRICKET

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 3.30PM WOMENS T20 SEMIFINALS INDIA VS ENGLAND

HOCKEY

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 10.30PM MEN'S SEMIFINAL INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

WRESTLING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.00PM ONWARDS WOMENS FREESTYLE 50KG GROUP A POOJA GEHLOT (IND) VS CHRISTELLE LEMOFACK LETCHIDJIO (SCOTLAND) MENS FREESTYLE 1/8 FINALS NAVEEN (IND) VS OGBONNA IMMANUEL JOHN (NIGERIA) WOMENS FREESTYLE 50KG GROUP A POOJA GEHLOT (IND) VS REBECCA NDOLO MUAMBO (CAMEROON) WOMENS FREESTYLE 53KG NORDIC MATCH 3 VINESH PHOGAT (IND) VS MERCY BOLAFUNOLUWA (NIGERIA) WOMENS FREESTYLE 76 KG QUARTERFINALS POOJA SIHAG (IND) VS MICHELLE MONTAGUE (NZL) MENS 57KG QUARTERFINALS RAVI KUMAR DAHIYA (IND) VS SURAJ SINGH (NZL) WOMENS FREESTYLE 53KG NORDIC MATCH 2 VINESH PHOGAT (IND) VS SAMANTHA STEWART (CANADA) MENS FREESTYLE 97KG QUARTERFINALS DEEPAK NEHRA (IND) VS NISHAN RANDHAWA (CANADA) WOMENS FREESTYLE 53 KG NORDIC MATCH VINESH PHOGAT (IND) VS CHAMODYA KESHANI (SRI LANKA)

PARA TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 10.45PM MENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 BRONZE MEDAL RAJ ARAVINDAN ALAGAR (IND) VS ISAU OGUNKUNLE (NIGERIA) 12.15AM (AUGUST 7) WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 BRONZE MEDAL SONALBEN MANUBHAI PATEL (IND) VS SUE BAILEY (ENGLAND) 1.00AM (AUGUST 7) WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GOLD MEDAL BHAVINA HASMUKHBHAI PATEL (IND) VS IFECHUKWUDE CHRISTIANA IKPEOYI (NIGERIA)

PARA ATHLETICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.50PM WOMENS F55 - 57 SHOT PUT FINALS POONAM SHARMA, SHARMILA, SANTHOSH

Table Tennis, Badminton, and Squash fixtures will be updated once all the Day 8 (August 5) matches get over.

Where to watch India matches in CWG 2022 & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

