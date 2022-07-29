Commonwealth Games India's Day 2 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 30th 2022

It was a decent start to the Indian Contingent's Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) campaign as the athletes took centre stage in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 29.
It started with Indian women's table tennis team squared off against South Africa in the Women's Team Group Stage Round 1. The Indian team, comprising defending Champion Manika Batra along with Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison thrashed the Proteas in 3-0 straight sets in the first round. Later, they defeated Fiji with a comfortable 3-0 victory in the second round.
Later, five-time Asian medallist boxer Shiva Thapa outpowered Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch to cruise into the Round of 16 of the men's 63.5 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Friday, July 29. The 28-year-old thoroughly dominated the bout to win with a unanimous 5:0 decision.
The Indian men's table tennis team steamrollered past Barbados 3-0 in the first round match of the men's team event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Friday (July 29). The Indian men's table tennis team, comprising of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, swept to an easy victory.
Despite several setbacks in the form of injuries, controversies, exclusion of shooting, archery, and positive drug results in the athletics camp, the Indian contingent are looking to excel in all departments at CWG 2022.
India's Day 2 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022
Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 2 (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:
Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
