Create
Notifications

Commonwealth Games India's Day 2 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 30th 2022

Hockey - 2022 Commonwealth Games: India vs Ghana match
Hockey - 2022 Commonwealth Games: India vs Ghana match
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 29, 2022 10:38 PM IST

It was a decent start to the Indian Contingent's Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) campaign as the athletes took centre stage in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 29.

It started with Indian women's table tennis team squared off against South Africa in the Women's Team Group Stage Round 1. The Indian team, comprising defending Champion Manika Batra along with Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison thrashed the Proteas in 3-0 straight sets in the first round. Later, they defeated Fiji with a comfortable 3-0 victory in the second round.

Later, five-time Asian medallist boxer Shiva Thapa outpowered Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch to cruise into the Round of 16 of the men's 63.5 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Friday, July 29. The 28-year-old thoroughly dominated the bout to win with a unanimous 5:0 decision.

The Indian men's table tennis team steamrollered past Barbados 3-0 in the first round match of the men's team event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Friday (July 29). The Indian men's table tennis team, comprising of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, swept to an easy victory.

Despite several setbacks in the form of injuries, controversies, exclusion of shooting, archery, and positive drug results in the athletics camp, the Indian contingent are looking to excel in all departments at CWG 2022.

.@shivathapa advances to R16🥊Former Asiad gold winner gets off to a strong start to his #CWG2022 campaign with a dominating 5️⃣-0️⃣win against Baloch Suleman of 🇵🇰 . Kudos on the win! 💪👏😍 #Commonwealthgames #B2022 #PunchMeinHainDum 2.0 https://t.co/IVyKWqUzz5

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

India's Day 2 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 2 (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:

*Exact timings will be added once confirmed

HOCKEY

TIME (IST)MATCH
11.30PM INDIA VS WALES

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST)DISCIPLINEATHLETES
1.30PMMEN'S MARATHON FINALNITENDRA SINGH RAWAT

SWIMMING

TIME (IST)DISCIPLINEATHLETES IN ACTION
1.14 AM100M BACKSTROKE SEMIFINALSSRIHARI NATARAJ
3.00 PM200M FREESTYLE HEAT 3KUSHAGRA RAWAT

BADMINTON

TIME (IST)DISCIPLINETEAMS
1.30 PMMIXED TEAM GROUP AINDIA vs SRI LANKA
11.30 PMMIXED TEAM GROUP AINDIA vs AUSTRALIA

BOXING

TIME (IST)DISCIPLINEATHLETE IN ACTION
4.30 PMMEN'S 54-57kg-ROUND OF 32 MOHAMMAD HASSAMUDDIN vs AMZOLELE DYEYI
12.00 AMWOMEN'S LIGHT MIDDLEWEIGHT (66-70kg) ROUND OF 16LOVLINA BORGOHAIN VS ARIANE NICHOLSON
1.00 AMMEN'S HEAVYWEIGHT (86-92) - ROUND OF 16SANJEET VS ATO LEAU

TABLE TENNIS

TIMEDISCIPLINETEAMS IN ACTION
2.00 PMWOMEN'S TEAM GROUP 3INDIA VS GUYANA
4.30 PMMEN'S TEAM GROUPINDIA VS NORTHERN IRELAND

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
1.30 PM-6.15 PMMEN'S 55kgSANKET MAHADEV SARGAR
1.30 PM-6.15 PMMEN'S 61kgGURURAJA
8.00 PM- 10.15 PMWOMEN'S 49KgSAIKHOM MIRABAI CHANU

LAWN BOWLS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES/TEAMS
1.00PM-6.15PMMEN TRIPLEINDIA VS MALTA
1.00PM -6.15PMWOMEN SINGLESTANIA CHAUDHARY (IND) VS LAURA DANIEL (WALES)
7.30PM-12.45AMMEN PAIRSINDIA VS COOK ISLAND
7.30PM-12.45AMWOMEN FOURSINDIA VS CANADA

SQUASH

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES
5.00PMMEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32RAMIT TANDON (IND) VS CHRISTOPHER BINNIE (JAMAICA)
5.45PMWOMEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32JOSHNA CHINAPPA VS TBD
5.45PMWOMEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32SUNAYNA VS AIFA AZMAN (MALAYSIA)
6.15PMMEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32SAURAV GHOSAL VS TBD

GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
9.00PMWOMEN'S TEAM FINALS AND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFICATIONSUBDIVISION 3PRANATI NAYAK, RUTHUJA NATRAJ, PROTISTHA SAMANTHA

PARA SWIMMING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
12.18 AM (JULY 31)MEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE S9 FINALSASHISH KUMAR SINGH

CYCLING

TIME (IST)CATEGORYATHLETES IN ACTION
2.30 PM-6.15 PMWOMEN SPRINT QUALIFYINGMAYURI LUTE, TRIYASHA PAUL
2.30 PM-6.15 PMWOMEN's 3000M INDIVIDUAL PURSUIT QUALIFYINGMEENAKSHI
2.30 PM-6.15 PMMEN's 4000M INDIVIDUAL PURSUIT QUALIFYINGVISHWAJEET SINGH, DINESH KUMAR
8.30 PMMEN'S KEIRIN FIRST ROUNDESOW ALBEN
Glimpses from Indian Fans cheering for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 at CWG @birminghamcg22 🤩🤩#Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai#India4CWG2022 https://t.co/yXq5ZPN7h2

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Also Read Story Continues below

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule: Full list of events, players, timings in IST and live streaming details

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...