Commonwealth Games India's Day 2 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, July 30th 2022

It was a decent start to the Indian Contingent's Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) campaign as the athletes took centre stage in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 29.

It started with Indian women's table tennis team squared off against South Africa in the Women's Team Group Stage Round 1. The Indian team, comprising defending Champion Manika Batra along with Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison thrashed the Proteas in 3-0 straight sets in the first round. Later, they defeated Fiji with a comfortable 3-0 victory in the second round.

Later, five-time Asian medallist boxer Shiva Thapa outpowered Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch to cruise into the Round of 16 of the men's 63.5 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Friday, July 29. The 28-year-old thoroughly dominated the bout to win with a unanimous 5:0 decision.

The Indian men's table tennis team steamrollered past Barbados 3-0 in the first round match of the men's team event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Friday (July 29). The Indian men's table tennis team, comprising of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, swept to an easy victory.

Despite several setbacks in the form of injuries, controversies, exclusion of shooting, archery, and positive drug results in the athletics camp, the Indian contingent are looking to excel in all departments at CWG 2022.

India's Day 2 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 2 (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule:

*Exact timings will be added once confirmed

HOCKEY

TIME (IST) MATCH 11.30PM INDIA VS WALES

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST) DISCIPLINE ATHLETES 1.30PM MEN'S MARATHON FINAL NITENDRA SINGH RAWAT

SWIMMING

TIME (IST) DISCIPLINE ATHLETES IN ACTION 1.14 AM 100M BACKSTROKE SEMIFINALS SRIHARI NATARAJ 3.00 PM 200M FREESTYLE HEAT 3 KUSHAGRA RAWAT

BADMINTON

TIME (IST) DISCIPLINE TEAMS 1.30 PM MIXED TEAM GROUP A INDIA vs SRI LANKA 11.30 PM MIXED TEAM GROUP A INDIA vs AUSTRALIA

BOXING

TIME (IST) DISCIPLINE ATHLETE IN ACTION 4.30 PM MEN'S 54-57kg-ROUND OF 32 MOHAMMAD HASSAMUDDIN vs AMZOLELE DYEYI 12.00 AM WOMEN'S LIGHT MIDDLEWEIGHT (66-70kg) ROUND OF 16 LOVLINA BORGOHAIN VS ARIANE NICHOLSON 1.00 AM MEN'S HEAVYWEIGHT (86-92) - ROUND OF 16 SANJEET VS ATO LEAU

TABLE TENNIS

TIME DISCIPLINE TEAMS IN ACTION 2.00 PM WOMEN'S TEAM GROUP 3 INDIA VS GUYANA 4.30 PM MEN'S TEAM GROUP INDIA VS NORTHERN IRELAND

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 1.30 PM-6.15 PM MEN'S 55kg SANKET MAHADEV SARGAR 1.30 PM-6.15 PM MEN'S 61kg GURURAJA 8.00 PM- 10.15 PM WOMEN'S 49Kg SAIKHOM MIRABAI CHANU

LAWN BOWLS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES/TEAMS 1.00PM-6.15PM MEN TRIPLE INDIA VS MALTA 1.00PM -6.15PM WOMEN SINGLES TANIA CHAUDHARY (IND) VS LAURA DANIEL (WALES) 7.30PM-12.45AM MEN PAIRS INDIA VS COOK ISLAND 7.30PM-12.45AM WOMEN FOURS INDIA VS CANADA

SQUASH

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES 5.00PM MEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32 RAMIT TANDON (IND) VS CHRISTOPHER BINNIE (JAMAICA) 5.45PM WOMEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32 JOSHNA CHINAPPA VS TBD 5.45PM WOMEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32 SUNAYNA VS AIFA AZMAN (MALAYSIA) 6.15PM MEN's SINGLES ROUND OF 32 SAURAV GHOSAL VS TBD

GYMNASTICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 9.00PM WOMEN'S TEAM FINALS AND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFICATIONSUBDIVISION 3 PRANATI NAYAK, RUTHUJA NATRAJ, PROTISTHA SAMANTHA

PARA SWIMMING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 12.18 AM (JULY 31) MEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE S9 FINALS ASHISH KUMAR SINGH

CYCLING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.30 PM-6.15 PM WOMEN SPRINT QUALIFYING MAYURI LUTE, TRIYASHA PAUL 2.30 PM-6.15 PM WOMEN's 3000M INDIVIDUAL PURSUIT QUALIFYING MEENAKSHI 2.30 PM-6.15 PM MEN's 4000M INDIVIDUAL PURSUIT QUALIFYING VISHWAJEET SINGH, DINESH KUMAR 8.30 PM MEN'S KEIRIN FIRST ROUND ESOW ALBEN

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

