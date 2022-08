Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 6 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 3, 2022

It was a historic fifth day (August 2) for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Indian Women's Lawn Bowls team scripted history as they beat South Africa in the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final 17-10 to win the country's first gold medal in that sport at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

India's weightlifting contingent continued their supremacy as Vikas Thakur clinched a silver medal in the menโ€™s 96 kg final. Thakur did some neat lifting to amass a total of 348 kg (snatch 155 kg+ clean and jerk 191 kg) to finish behind Don Opeloge.

Achanta Sharath Kamal-led Indian men's table tennis team clinched a gold medal after defeating Singapore 3-1 in a thrilling final.

Meanwhile, on the sixth day of the mega event, prominent names will be in action on August 3. Several Indian boxers, including World Champion Nikhat Zareen, Olympic Bronze Medalist Lovlina Borgohain and in-form Mohammad Hussamuddin, among others, will be in action.

Meanwhile, the Indian Weightlifting contingent will look to extend their medal streak. Indian weightlifters have bagged as many as eight medals out of the thirteen overall medals won by the contingent so far at CWG 2022.

India's Day 6 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 6 (August 3) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

ATHLETICS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 12:35AM (AUGUST 4 ) WOMENS SHOT PUT FINAL MANPREET KAUR

BOXING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 4.45PM WOMEN OVER 45KG - 48KG QUARTERFINALS NITU GANGHAS (IND) VS NICOLE CLYDE (NORTHERN IRELAND) 5.45PM MEN OVER 54KG - 57KG QUARTERFINALS HUSSAMUDDIN (IND) VS TRYAGAIN MORNING NDEVELO (NAMIBIA) 11.15PM WOMEN OVER 48KG - 50KG QUARTERFINALS NIKHAT ZAREEN (IND ) VS HELEN JONES (WALES) 12.45AM (AUGUST 4) WOMEN OVER 64KG - 70KG QUARTERFINALS LOVLINA BORGOHAIN (IND ) VS ROSIE ECCLES (WALES) 2.00AM (AUGUST 4) MEN OVER 75KG - 80KG QUARTERFINALS ASHISH KUMAR (IND) VS AARON BOWEN (ENGLAND)

CRICKET

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 10.30PM WOMEN'S T20 INDIA VS BARBADOS

HOCKEY

TIME (IST) CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 3.30PM WOMEN'S POOL A INDIA VS CANADA 6.30PM MEN'S POOL B INDIA VS CANADA

JUDO

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.30PM WOMENS +78 KG QUARTERFINALS TULIKA MAAN (IND) VS TBD 2.30PM MENS +100 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16 DEEPAK DESWAL (IND) VS ERIC JEAN SEBASTIAN (CAMEROON)

LAWN BOWLS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES/TEAMS IN ACTION 1.00PM MENS SINGLES MRIDUL BORGOHAIN VS CHRIS LOCKE (FALKLAND ISLANDS) 1.00PM WOMENS PAIR INDIA VS NIUE 4.00PM MENS SINGLES MRIDUL BORGOHAIN VS IAN MCLEAN (SCOTLAND) 4.00PM WOMENS PAIR INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 7.30PM MENS FOURS INDIA VS COOK ISLANDS 7.30PM WOMENS TRIPLES INDIA VS NIUE 10.30PM MENS FOURS INDIA VS ENGLAND

SQUASH

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.30PM MIXED DOUBLES ROUND OF 32 JOSHANA/HARINDER VS SRI LANKA

PARA TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.10PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 1 BHAVINA HASMUKHBHAI PATEL (IND) VS DANIELA DI TORO (AUSTRALIA) 3.10PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 2 SONALBEN MANUBHAI PATEL ( IND) VS SUE BAILEY (ENGLAND) 3.10PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 6 - 10 GROUP 1 BABY SAHANA RAVI (IND) VS FAITH OBAZUAYE (NIGERIA) 4.55PM MENS SINGLES CLASS 3 - 5 GROUP 1 RAJ ARAVINDAN ALAGAR (IND) VS GEORGE WYNDHAN (SIERRA) 9.40PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 6 - 10 GROUP 1 BABY SAHANA RAVI (IND) VS GLORIA GRACIA WONG SZE (MALAYSIA) 10.15PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 1 BHAVINA HASMUKHBHAI PATEL (IND) VS CHRISTIANA IKPEOYI (NIGERIA) 10.15PM WOMENS SINGLES CLASSES 3 - 5 GROUP 2 SONALBEN MANUBHAI PATEL (IND) VS AMANDA JANE TSCHARKE (AUSTRALIA) 12.00AM (AUGUST 4) MENS SINGLES CLASS 3 - 5 GROUP 1 RAJ ARAVINDAN ALAGAR (IND) VS ISAU OGUNKUNLE (NIGERIA)

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 2.00PM MENS 109 KG FINALS LOVPREET SINGH 6.30PM WOMENS 87+ KG FINALS PURNIMA PANDEY 11.00PM MENS 109+ KG FINALS GURDEEP SINGH

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

