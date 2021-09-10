How Saul’s addition strengthens Chelsea even more

Saul Niguez seems all set to make his mark in the Premier League.

The summer transfer window was full of excitement and craziness. The madness did not slow down till the final day. Chelsea announced the signing of Saul Niguez on deadline day. The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder joined the club on a year-long loan from Athletico Madrid.

What football experts think about Saul

Gary Neville did not hold back when it came to praising Chelsea’s new signings. The sports pundit seemed very satisfied with what Chelsea have done this transfer window. He even believes Chelsea are going to be the frontrunner for the Premier League title this season.

Gary Neville during an interview said:

"Saul is just another excellent player. He’s got massive experience at the top of La Liga, massive experience in the Champions League and international level. That’s Chelsea’s model and you look at what they’ve done in the transfer window, it’s been another exemplary performance from them."

Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero also had his say about Chelsea’s new signing. He said:

"He has a fabulous left foot and he's scored many goals. With his dribbling, you can see the Atletico Madrid goal in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich four years ago. And he's a very dangerous player, and I guess the Premier League could be very good for him and he's a Tuchel type of player for Chelsea and the way he likes to play football."

How Saul addition helps Chelsea

Chelsea undoubtedly have one of the best squads in the entire Europe. The midfield trio of Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic were already looking fearsome. Now with Saul’s addition, it just adds fuel to the fire.

The three aforementioned midfielders, however, are currently in exceptional form. Saul needs to be on top of his game if he is looking to make a place in the starting eleven.

Saul is a brilliant passer, a powerful player with strong aerial abilities. In short, he is what you would call a complete midfielder. A perfect box-to-box midfielder with a unique blend of attacking and defensive abilities.

Amigos. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 6, 2021

He is a versatile midfielder who is not only tactically intelligent but also defensively diligent. However, the problem that Saul has faced in recent years is playing too much out of position which indeed has affected his game.

But it has been evident just how good Tuchel is with his players. A demo of his tactical intelligence could be witnessed in Chelsea’s 2020-21 Champions League final against Manchester City. One of the arguably match winning changes he made for the final was playing James as a RWB, while putting Azpilicueta as the third CB.

Also Read

Saul has all the traits of a good midfielder. All Saul needs to do is play in his preferred position as a central midfielder and his gameplay will do the rest of the talking.

Edited by Aditya Singh