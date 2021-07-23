India at Olympics 2021 (Day 1, 24th July) Schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

Several Indian athletes will be starting their medal quest on July 24 at the Olympics 2021 in Tokyo. On Saturday, Indians will compete in 14 different events across nine sports — archery, hockey, tennis, table tennis, shooting, badminton, boxing, judo, and weightlifting.
The Indian shooters will also compete in a pre-event training session on Saturday. They will look to practice well as they aim for medals during the final events of their respective competitions.
On that note, let us take a look at India's schedule for Olympics 2021 on Saturday:
India at Olympics 2021 (Day 1, 24th July): Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Archery
Mixed Team - Pravin Jadhav & Deepika Kumari, 6:00 AM
Badminton
Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin, 8:50 AM
Men’s Singles Group Stage - Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha, 9:30 AM
Boxing
Men's Welter (63-69kg) Round of 32 - Vikas Krishnan, 3:54 PM
Hockey
Men's Hockey - India vs New Zealand, 6:30 AM
Women's Hockey - India Women vs the Netherlands, 5:15 PM
Judo
Women 48 kg Elimination Round of 32 - Shushila Likmabam vs Éva Csernoviczki (event starts at 7:30 am)
Table Tennis
Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1, 2 and 3 - G Sathiyan (BYE), Sharath Kamal (BYE), Manika Batra 12:15 PM and Sutirtha Mukherjee 1 PM
Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra, 7:45 AM onwards
Shooting
10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - Apurvi Chandela & Elavenil Valarivan, 5 AM onwards
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - Abhishek Verma & Saurabh Chaudhary, 9:30 AM onwards
Weightlifting
Women’s 49kg Medal Round - Mirabai Chanu, 10:20 AM
Tennis
Men's singles - Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin - 9:00 AM approx
India at Olympics 2021 (Day 1, 24th July): Live-Streaming Details
Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will telecast the matches played at the Olympics 2021. Fans can watch live streams of the matches via the SonyLIV app or website.
