India at Olympics 2021 (Day 10, August 2) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

As Olympics 2021 enters Day 10, Indian participation is slowly and steadily coming to an end with the country active in only four events on August 2.

Fans should keep an eye on Kamalpreet Kaur as she has an opportunity to win a medal for India in the women's discus throw finals. She finished second in the qualifiers and will be buoyed by her confidence.

Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Elsewhere, the Indian women's hockey team will square off against Australia in the quarter-finals. The Women in Blue has never advanced to the semi-finals of the Olympics. It will be a dream come true moment for a lot of the athletes, who endured several hardships while growing up and will look to guide the team into uncharted territory.

So, what are India's events on Day 10, August 2, of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 10, 2nd August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Athletics

Kamalpreet Kaur in action during Day 8 of Olympics 2021

Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for Women’s Discus Throw finals at #Tokyo2020

India has never won an Olympic Medal in Athletics. All our athletes are trying their best. But I'm looking for history from 3 Athletes. Watch out for #KamalpreetKaur on 2nd August. #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/V6LY4OXNVw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 31, 2021

Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 4 - Dutee Chand - 7:24 AM

Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur - 4:30 PM

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Position Men's Qualification - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput - 8:00 AM

50m Rifle 3 Position Men's Finals - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput (Subject to Qualification) - 1:10 PM

Women's Hockey

India vs Australia - Quarter-final - 8:30 AM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 10, August 2): Live streaming details

Sony Sports Network will telecast the events live in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans can also watch the event live on Doordarshan.

For live streaming purposes, viewers can stream the events live on the Sony Liv app and website.

You might also like: India at Olympics 2021 Day 9 results: Medal Tally and standings after 1st August

Edited by Anantaajith Ra