India at Olympics 2021: Day 9 Results - Medal Tally and Standings after 1st August

India's seven-day barren run without winning a medal ended on Day 9 of Olympics 2021 after PV Sindhu beat China's He Bingjiao in straight sets. With the win, Sindhu became the first Indian female athlete to medal in two consecutive Olympics.

Later in the day, the Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 to progress to the semi-finals. The win will boost the morale of the Indian women's hockey team, who will be in action on Day 10.

So, how did Team India fare on Day 9 of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

Anirban Lahiri finishes at T-42, Udayan Mane ends at 56th position in golf

India's Anirban Lahiri ended the final round of men's individual stroke play in golf, occupying the T-42 position. He carded a one-over 72 in the fourth round. The other Indian golfer in action, Udayan Mane, finished overall in 56th position after four rounds of play.

Fouaad Mirza slips outside top 20 after cross country round in men's eventing

India's lone representative in equestrian at Olympics 2021, Fouaad Mirza, slipped to the 22nd position. He was placed in the 9th position after dressage. Fouaad accumulated 11.20 penalty points and took more than the allotted 8 minutes to complete the obstacle.

Satish Kumar bows out in quarter-finals as men's boxing challenge ends in Olympics 2021

Satish Kumar bowed out in the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight boxing competition at Olympics 2021 after losing 5-0 to Uzbekistan's World No. 1 Bakhodir Jalolov. The Indian proved to be of no match against Uzbek's superior reach.

After Satish Kumar's elimination, India will return empty handed from men's boxing at the Olympics once again. Vijender Singh was the last male boxer to win a medal in the 2008 Beijing Games.

PV Sindhu wins bronze medal for India in women's singles badminton

PV Sindhu clinched a bronze medal for India in the women's singles badminton category after beating China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15. The Chinese tried her best to stretch Sindhu but had no answers to the latter's cross court smashes.

With the bronze medal, PV Sindhu became the first female athlete to medal in two consecutive Olympics. She had won silver at the 2016 Rio Games earlier.

Indian men's hockey team reaches semi-finals after beating Great Britain

The Indian men's hockey team ended their 49-year wait when they reached the semi-finals at Olympics 2021. They beat Great Britain 3-1, courtesy of goals from Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh.

India were quick on turnovers and allowed little time for Great Britain to react. PR Sreejesh was terrific between the sticks thwarting out shots at penalty corners.

India Olympics 2021 Medal Tally and Standings after Day 9, 1st August

India occupies the 59th position after Day 9 of Olympics 2021

India moved one place above in the medal tally to occupy the 59th position after Day 9 of Olympics action. Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action in the women's discus throw finals and will hope to add more medals to India's tally.

At the top, the gap between China and the USA is increasing, as the latter is failing to make the most of the Track & Field events. The USA hasn't won a single gold medal in athletics at Olympics 2021 so far.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee