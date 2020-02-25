Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 4 Medals roundup (24th February)
The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued on the fourth day of the competition as the students from Universities across the nation battled it out for supremacy across a wide range of sporting events at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
Day 4 saw some of the sporting competition come to an end with the final medal matches being held in Basketball, Fencing and Volleyball at different venues across the KIIT University Campus.
Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 5 (25th February)
Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) dominate proceedings in Fencing
Udaivir Singh from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar clinched the gold medal in Men's Epee Individual Fencing event. The University was also triumphant in the Men's Team Epee Fencing event when he teamed up with Shubham, Rajan Prashar and Nekpreet Singh to win the gold medal. Shivaji University, Kolhapur clinched the silver medal in the event followed by Manipur University who settled for the bronze medal finish.
Medal winners in Fencing at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Individual Epee
Gold - Udaivir Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)
Men's Team Epee
Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
Silver - Shivaji University, Kolhapur
Bronze - Manipur University, Manipur
Women's Team Foil
Gold - Panjab University, Chandigarh
Silver - Sardar Patel University, Gujarat
Bronze - Kannur University, Kerala
Check out: Updated Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally
Medal winners in Basketball at the Khelo India University Games 2020
After the end of the league stage over the period of three days at the Khelo India University Games 2020, the basketball competition saw the knockout matches take place today to decide the podium finishing teams for both Men and Women.
Women's Event
Gold - University of Madras, Tamil Nadu
Silver - University of Mumbai
Bronze - Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi
Men's Event
Gold - University of Madras, Tamil Nadu
Silver - Hindustan University, Chennai
Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
University of Madras proved themself to be the dominant force in the basketball competition staking a claim for both the gold medals in the Men's event as well as the Women's event on Day 4 of the Khelo India University Games 2020.
Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Tushar Raosaheb Aher bags fencing gold in individual men's foil competition
Medal winners in Volleyball at the Khelo India University Games 2020
The last day of action in the volleyball competition began with the semi final kicking off the day's action to set up the medal matches for both the University Men and Women athletes. Both the finals presented a North vs South clash as the Men's event witnessed the gold medal clash between Kurukshetra University from Haryana taking on SRM University from Tamil Nadu. In the women's competition, the ladies from Punjabi University, Punjab faced off against their counterparts from the team from Physical Education University of Mysore, Karnataka.
Women's Volleyball
Gold - Physical Education University of Mysore, Karnataka
Silver - Punjabi University, Punjab
Men's Volleyball
Gold - Kurukshetra University, Haryana
Silver - SRM University, Tamil Nadu
Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Team 4 x 100 metres Freestyle
Gold - Panjab University, Punjab
Silver - Veer Narmada South Gujarat University
Bronze - Shivaji University, Kolhapur
Men's 50 metres Breast Stroke
Gold - Ansh Arora ( Delhi University Sports Council )
Silver - Shwejal Mankar ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )
Bronze - Rudransh Mishra ( University of Mumbai )
Men's 50 metres Butterfly
Gold - Mihir Ambre ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )
Silver - Sameer Sejwal ( Delhi University Sports Council )
Women's 400 metres Individual Medley
Gold - Kalyani Saxena ( Veer Narmada South Gujarat University )
Silver - Rutuja Talegaonkar ( RTM University, Nagpur )
Bronze - Firdoush Kayamkhani ( Delhi University )
Men's 200 metres Back Stroke
Gold - Anurag Dagar ( Panjab University )
Silver - T Sethumanickavel ( Manmoniam Sundaranar University )
Bronze - Prasad Kandul ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )
Men's 200 metres Butterfly
Gold - Vinayak Parihar ( Delhi University Sports Council )
Silver - Suhash Mahesh Babu ( Visveswaraya Technological University )
Bronze - Bhargav Sailor ( Veer Narmada South Gujarat University )
Men's 1500 metres Freestyle
Gold - Shaunak Prasade ( Maharashtra University of Health Sciences )
Silver - Anmol Jindal ( Punjab University )
Bronze - Prakyath Gowda ( Bangalore University )
Women's 50 metres Breast Stroke
Gold - Aarti Patil ( University of Mumbai )
Silver - Riddhi Bohra ( Christ University, Bangalore )
Bronze - Jyoti Patil ( University of Mumbai )
Women's 50 metres Butterfly
Gold - Aarya Rajguru ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )
Silver - Sadhvi Dhuri ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )
Bronze - Dolphi Sarang ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )
With the host of medals presented to the respective winners, we take a look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal at the end of the action on Day 4.
Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Jyotika Dutta wins individual épée gold in fencingPublished 25 Feb 2020, 00:14 IST