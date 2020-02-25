Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 4 Medals roundup (24th February)

The Day 4 action saw the medal matches in Volleyball at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued on the fourth day of the competition as the students from Universities across the nation battled it out for supremacy across a wide range of sporting events at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Day 4 saw some of the sporting competition come to an end with the final medal matches being held in Basketball, Fencing and Volleyball at different venues across the KIIT University Campus.

Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) dominate proceedings in Fencing

Udaivir Singh from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar clinched the gold medal in Men's Epee Individual Fencing event. The University was also triumphant in the Men's Team Epee Fencing event when he teamed up with Shubham, Rajan Prashar and Nekpreet Singh to win the gold medal. Shivaji University, Kolhapur clinched the silver medal in the event followed by Manipur University who settled for the bronze medal finish.

Medal winners in Fencing at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Individual Epee

Gold - Udaivir Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)

Men's Team Epee

Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Silver - Shivaji University, Kolhapur

Bronze - Manipur University, Manipur

Women's Team Foil

Gold - Panjab University, Chandigarh

Silver - Sardar Patel University, Gujarat

Bronze - Kannur University, Kerala

Medal winners in Basketball at the Khelo India University Games 2020

After the end of the league stage over the period of three days at the Khelo India University Games 2020, the basketball competition saw the knockout matches take place today to decide the podium finishing teams for both Men and Women.

Women's Event

Gold - University of Madras, Tamil Nadu

Silver - University of Mumbai

Bronze - Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi

Men's Event

Gold - University of Madras, Tamil Nadu

Silver - Hindustan University, Chennai

Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

University of Madras proved themself to be the dominant force in the basketball competition staking a claim for both the gold medals in the Men's event as well as the Women's event on Day 4 of the Khelo India University Games 2020.

Medal winners in Volleyball at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The last day of action in the volleyball competition began with the semi final kicking off the day's action to set up the medal matches for both the University Men and Women athletes. Both the finals presented a North vs South clash as the Men's event witnessed the gold medal clash between Kurukshetra University from Haryana taking on SRM University from Tamil Nadu. In the women's competition, the ladies from Punjabi University, Punjab faced off against their counterparts from the team from Physical Education University of Mysore, Karnataka.

Women's Volleyball

Gold - Physical Education University of Mysore, Karnataka

Silver - Punjabi University, Punjab

Men's Volleyball

Gold - Kurukshetra University, Haryana

Silver - SRM University, Tamil Nadu

Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Team 4 x 100 metres Freestyle

Gold - Panjab University, Punjab

Silver - Veer Narmada South Gujarat University

Bronze - Shivaji University, Kolhapur

Men's 50 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Ansh Arora ( Delhi University Sports Council )

Silver - Shwejal Mankar ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )

Bronze - Rudransh Mishra ( University of Mumbai )

Men's 50 metres Butterfly

Gold - Mihir Ambre ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )

Silver - Sameer Sejwal ( Delhi University Sports Council )

Women's 400 metres Individual Medley

Gold - Kalyani Saxena ( Veer Narmada South Gujarat University )

Silver - Rutuja Talegaonkar ( RTM University, Nagpur )

Bronze - Firdoush Kayamkhani ( Delhi University )

Men's 200 metres Back Stroke

Gold - Anurag Dagar ( Panjab University )

Silver - T Sethumanickavel ( Manmoniam Sundaranar University )

Bronze - Prasad Kandul ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )

Men's 200 metres Butterfly

Gold - Vinayak Parihar ( Delhi University Sports Council )

Silver - Suhash Mahesh Babu ( Visveswaraya Technological University )

Bronze - Bhargav Sailor ( Veer Narmada South Gujarat University )

Men's 1500 metres Freestyle

Gold - Shaunak Prasade ( Maharashtra University of Health Sciences )

Silver - Anmol Jindal ( Punjab University )

Bronze - Prakyath Gowda ( Bangalore University )

Women's 50 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Aarti Patil ( University of Mumbai )

Silver - Riddhi Bohra ( Christ University, Bangalore )

Bronze - Jyoti Patil ( University of Mumbai )

Women's 50 metres Butterfly

Gold - Aarya Rajguru ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )

Silver - Sadhvi Dhuri ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )

Bronze - Dolphi Sarang ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )

With the host of medals presented to the respective winners, we take a look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal at the end of the action on Day 4.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally at the end of Day 4