Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 6 medals tally roundup (26th February)

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

The swimming competition came to an end on Day 6 of the Khelo India University Games 2020

The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued on the sixth day of the marquee university-level competition as an approximate total of 4,000 students from all across the nation battled it out for a chance to reign supreme in a wide range of sporting competitions at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Day 6 of the competition in Bhubaneshwar saw some of the sporting events come to an end with the final medal matches being held in sports like Swimming, Archery and Badminton at different venues across the KIIT University Campus.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Tennis roundup Day 5

Medal winners in Archery at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Recurve Individual

Gold - Uttkarsh Dixit (Punjabi University, Patiala)

Silver - Ranjit Naik (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha)

Bronze - Yashdeep Bhoge (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Maharashtra)

Women's Recurve Individual

Gold - Priyanka Thakran (M D University, Rohtak)

Advertisement

Silver - Prarthana Solanki (Panjab University, Punjab)

Bronze - Komalika Bari (Kolhan University, Jharkhand)

Men's Team Recurve

Gold - Kurukshetra University, Haryana

Silver - M D University, Haryana

Bronze - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha

Women's Team Recurve

Gold - Guru Jambheshwar University of Sci. & Tech, Hisar

Silver - Panjab University, Punjab

Bronze - Kolhan University, Jharkhand

Mixed Team Recurve

Gold - Panjabi University, Punjab

Silver - Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra

Bronze - Kolhan University, Jharkhand

The final day of action in the Archery competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw the medal matches in the Men's and Women's Individual Recurve events. In addition to the individual events, the Team Recurve event also saw the Men's, Women's and Mixed competition take place through the day.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi: Day 1 results roundup - Shivaji University upsets MDU Rohtak in the curtain-raiser

Medal winners in Weightlifting at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's 55 kg

Gold - Sanket Mahadev Sagar (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)

Silver - Prashant Suresh Koli (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon)

Bronze -

Women's 55 kg

Gold - Gauri Pandey (Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh)

Silver - Pramila Krisani (Berhampur University, Odisha)

Bronze - Abhirami P Mathew (University of Calicut, Kerala)

Women's 45 kg

Gold - Sakshi Prakash Maske (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)

Silver - Komal Kohar (M D University, Rohtak, Haryana)

Bronze - Prerana Kishor Sonawane (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University Jalgaon, Maharashtra)

Women's 49 kg

Gold - Priyadarshini Thuram (Mangalore University, Karnataka)

Silver - Chetana Deepak Ghojage (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)

Bronze - Akila P (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tamil Nadu)

The first day of weightlifting action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw intense action with the Men's 55 kg winner Sanket Mahadev Sagar setting a new National Record in his attempt on the way to gold medal. He lifted a total weight of 244 kilograms, with the record in Clean and Jerk at 138 kg. The silver medal winner Prashant Koli set the Snatch record with a lift of 110 kg.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 2 Kabaddi schedule, where to watch and live stream details

Medal winners in Badminton at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Women's Team Event

Gold - Jain University, Bangalore

Silver - SRM University, Tamil Nadu

Bronze - Andhra University

Men's Team Event

Gold - Andhra University

Silver - Panjab University, Punjab

The last day of the Badminton competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw the end in the team event with medal matches through the day. Jain University from Bangalore claimed the Women's event defeating SRM University, Tamil Nadu in the gold medal clash. The Men's event saw India's No. 1 shuttler Krishna Prasad Garaga led his team, Andhra University to the gold against Panjab University.

Check out: Updated Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally

Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Women's 200 metres Medley

Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)

Silver - Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmada South Gujarat University, Gujarat)

Bronze - Rutuja Talegaonkar (RTM Nagpur University, Maharashtra)

Women's 100 metres Freestyle

Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)

Silver - Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Bronze - Rutuja Talegaonkar (RTM Nagpur University, Maharashtra)

Women's 50 metres Back Stroke

Gold - Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhu University of Health Sciences, Karnataka)

Silver - Deepali Attri (Panjab University, Punjab)

Bronze - Yugandhara Shirke (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)

Men's 100 metres Freestyle

Gold - Rudransh Mishra (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Silver - Harshal Sarang (Veer Narmada South Gujarat University, Gujarat)

Bronze - Siddhant Sejwal (Panjab University, Punjab)

Men's 100 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Ansh Arora (Delhi University, Delhi)

Silver - Jay Ekbote (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Bronze - Suneesh S Suresh (Physical Education of Kerala)

Men's Team 4 x 200 Freestyle

Gold - Panjab University, Punjab

Silver - Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra

Bronze - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi

Women's 100 metres Breast Stroke

Gold - Jyoti Patil (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Silver - Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Bronze - Riddhi Bohra (Christ University, Bangalore)

Women's Team 4 x 100 Freestyle

Gold - Jain University, Bangalore

Silver - Delhi University, Delhi

Bronze - University of Mumbai, Maharashtra

Men's 50 metres Back Stroke

Gold - Siddhant Sejwal (Panjab University, Punjab)

Silver - Siva Sridhar (Jain University, Bangalore)

Bronze - Shwejal Mankar (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)

The final day of action in the swimming competition saw a large number of medals being won by athletes in the pool. Siddhant Sejwal from Panjab University won five golds, two silvers and one bronze medal ending as the top winning athlete in Bhubaneswar. In the women's event, Sadhvi Dhuri from Savitribai Phule Pune University won five golds and one silver medal at the competition.

With the action from Day 6 coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.

The Khelo India University Games 2 020 Medal Tally after action ended on Day 6 (26 February)