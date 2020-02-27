Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 6 medals tally roundup (26th February)
The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued on the sixth day of the marquee university-level competition as an approximate total of 4,000 students from all across the nation battled it out for a chance to reign supreme in a wide range of sporting competitions at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Day 6 of the competition in Bhubaneshwar saw some of the sporting events come to an end with the final medal matches being held in sports like Swimming, Archery and Badminton at different venues across the KIIT University Campus.
Medal winners in Archery at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Recurve Individual
Gold - Uttkarsh Dixit (Punjabi University, Patiala)
Silver - Ranjit Naik (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha)
Bronze - Yashdeep Bhoge (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Maharashtra)
Women's Recurve Individual
Gold - Priyanka Thakran (M D University, Rohtak)
Silver - Prarthana Solanki (Panjab University, Punjab)
Bronze - Komalika Bari (Kolhan University, Jharkhand)
Men's Team Recurve
Gold - Kurukshetra University, Haryana
Silver - M D University, Haryana
Bronze - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha
Women's Team Recurve
Gold - Guru Jambheshwar University of Sci. & Tech, Hisar
Silver - Panjab University, Punjab
Bronze - Kolhan University, Jharkhand
Mixed Team Recurve
Gold - Panjabi University, Punjab
Silver - Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra
Bronze - Kolhan University, Jharkhand
The final day of action in the Archery competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw the medal matches in the Men's and Women's Individual Recurve events. In addition to the individual events, the Team Recurve event also saw the Men's, Women's and Mixed competition take place through the day.
Medal winners in Weightlifting at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's 55 kg
Gold - Sanket Mahadev Sagar (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)
Silver - Prashant Suresh Koli (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon)
Bronze -
Women's 55 kg
Gold - Gauri Pandey (Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh)
Silver - Pramila Krisani (Berhampur University, Odisha)
Bronze - Abhirami P Mathew (University of Calicut, Kerala)
Women's 45 kg
Gold - Sakshi Prakash Maske (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)
Silver - Komal Kohar (M D University, Rohtak, Haryana)
Bronze - Prerana Kishor Sonawane (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University Jalgaon, Maharashtra)
Women's 49 kg
Gold - Priyadarshini Thuram (Mangalore University, Karnataka)
Silver - Chetana Deepak Ghojage (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)
Bronze - Akila P (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tamil Nadu)
The first day of weightlifting action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw intense action with the Men's 55 kg winner Sanket Mahadev Sagar setting a new National Record in his attempt on the way to gold medal. He lifted a total weight of 244 kilograms, with the record in Clean and Jerk at 138 kg. The silver medal winner Prashant Koli set the Snatch record with a lift of 110 kg.
Medal winners in Badminton at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Women's Team Event
Gold - Jain University, Bangalore
Silver - SRM University, Tamil Nadu
Bronze - Andhra University
Men's Team Event
Gold - Andhra University
Silver - Panjab University, Punjab
The last day of the Badminton competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw the end in the team event with medal matches through the day. Jain University from Bangalore claimed the Women's event defeating SRM University, Tamil Nadu in the gold medal clash. The Men's event saw India's No. 1 shuttler Krishna Prasad Garaga led his team, Andhra University to the gold against Panjab University.
Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Women's 200 metres Medley
Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)
Silver - Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmada South Gujarat University, Gujarat)
Bronze - Rutuja Talegaonkar (RTM Nagpur University, Maharashtra)
Women's 100 metres Freestyle
Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)
Silver - Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Bronze - Rutuja Talegaonkar (RTM Nagpur University, Maharashtra)
Women's 50 metres Back Stroke
Gold - Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhu University of Health Sciences, Karnataka)
Silver - Deepali Attri (Panjab University, Punjab)
Bronze - Yugandhara Shirke (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)
Men's 100 metres Freestyle
Gold - Rudransh Mishra (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Silver - Harshal Sarang (Veer Narmada South Gujarat University, Gujarat)
Bronze - Siddhant Sejwal (Panjab University, Punjab)
Men's 100 metres Breast Stroke
Gold - Ansh Arora (Delhi University, Delhi)
Silver - Jay Ekbote (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Bronze - Suneesh S Suresh (Physical Education of Kerala)
Men's Team 4 x 200 Freestyle
Gold - Panjab University, Punjab
Silver - Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra
Bronze - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi
Women's 100 metres Breast Stroke
Gold - Jyoti Patil (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Silver - Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Bronze - Riddhi Bohra (Christ University, Bangalore)
Women's Team 4 x 100 Freestyle
Gold - Jain University, Bangalore
Silver - Delhi University, Delhi
Bronze - University of Mumbai, Maharashtra
Men's 50 metres Back Stroke
Gold - Siddhant Sejwal (Panjab University, Punjab)
Silver - Siva Sridhar (Jain University, Bangalore)
Bronze - Shwejal Mankar (Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra)
The final day of action in the swimming competition saw a large number of medals being won by athletes in the pool. Siddhant Sejwal from Panjab University won five golds, two silvers and one bronze medal ending as the top winning athlete in Bhubaneswar. In the women's event, Sadhvi Dhuri from Savitribai Phule Pune University won five golds and one silver medal at the competition.
With the action from Day 6 coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.
Published 27 Feb 2020, 01:01 IST