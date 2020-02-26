Khelo India University Games 2020: Tennis roundup Day 5

The tennis tournament of the inaugural Khelo India University Games 2020 got underway on 22nd February as the up and coming tennis stars of the country are currently competing against each other to raise the prestige of their university in the tennis world. All the players are giving their best on the tennis court as this is a sport where India needs to improve at the international level.

A lot of tennis matches happened on 26th February and here are the results of the day:

Match 1: Nidhitra Rajmohan (Osmania University) def. Naziya Ahmed (Cotton University) 6-1, 6-1.

Match 2: Deepsikha Saw (Gujarat University) def. Prakriti Banwani (Punjab University) 6-2, 6-2.

Match 3: Sravya Chilakalapudi (Osmania University) def. Iva Sah (Cotton University) 6-0, 6-0.

Match 4: Ishwari Seth (Gujarat University) def. Himaanshika Singh (Punjab University) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Match 5: Likitha Landa and Naga Lakshmi (Andhra University) def. Shivani Dalal and Mohani Malik (M D University) 6-3, 6-1.

Match 6: Akash Nandwal (Barkatullah University) def. Siddhant Mahat (KIIT) 6-0, 6-1.

Match 7: Akash Nandwal and Udit Yadav (Barkatullah University) def. Aditya Satpathy and Jayraj Kaundilya (KIIT) 6-2, 6-3.

Match 8: Sravya Chilakalapudi and Anusha Kondaveeti (Osmania University) def. Iva Sah and Naziya Ahmed (Cotton University) 6-3, 4-1 (retd).

Match 9: Samriti Punyani (Punjabi University) def. Prapti Soni (Hemchandacharya North University) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Match 10: Prapti Soni and Rutvee Chaudhari (Hemchandacharya North University) def. Samriti Punyani and Rajbir Kular (Punjabi University) 6-1, 6-0.

Match 11: Megh Patel and Sonu Patel (Hemchandacharya North University) def. Huidrom and Luiching (Manipur University) 6-2, 6-4.

Match 12: Prakriti Banwani and Seerat Pannu (Punjab University) def. Deepshikha Saw and Sinha Kosambi (Gujarat University) 6-3, 6-1.

Match 13: Shreya Anumukonda (Gitam University) def. Rajvi Gandhi (Veer Narmad South Gujarat University) 6-3, 6-0.

Match 14: Sharon Samson (University of Madras) def. Alka Yadav (Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University) 6-3, 6-4.

Match 15: Harshita (Delhi University Sports Council) def. Guritika Saini (Jadavpur University) 6-0, 6-2.

