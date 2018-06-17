Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lorenzo wins Catalonia GP ahead of Marquez

Lorenzo wins Catalonia GP ahead of Marquez

Associated Press
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 19:17 IST
173
AP Image

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Jorge Lorenzo won the Catalonia Grand Prix after starting from pole position ahead of MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez on Sunday.

Marquez crossed second followed by Valentino Rossi at the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit.

It was the Spaniard's second straight victory after the Italian GP two weeks ago. Those are his only two victories since joining Ducati in 2017.

Lorenzo announced last week that he would leave Ducati at the end of the season and join Honda next year, forming a formidable pairing with Marquez.

Marquez jumped ahead of pole-sitting Lorenzo at the start of the race, but Lorenzo passed him on the second lap to take back the lead.

"Winning two races in a row is incredible," Lorenzo said. "We were competitive and consistent all weekend. I didn't have a good start, so I had to keep calm."

It was the three-time former champion's 46th career win in the top category.

Marquez leads the standings with 115 points. Rossi is next with 88. Lorenzo is in seventh place with 66.

After the race Marquez paid his respects to Andreas Perez, the 14-year-old motorbike rider who died on Monday after succumbing to injuries he received when he crashed during a race at the same track, by waving a flag with Perez's No. 77.

In Moto2, Fabio Quartararo got his first race win. Miguel Oliviera was second followed by Alex Marquez.

Enea Bastiani won the Moto3 race ahead of point leader Marco Bezzecchi and Gabriel Rodrigio.

Lorenzo wins Italian GP ahead of Dovizioso, Rossi
RELATED STORY
Rossi takes 1st pole in nearly 2 years at Italian GP
RELATED STORY
5 most dominant athletes in sport for the week 18 April -...
RELATED STORY
Crawford scores TKO over Horn, wins WBO welterweight title
RELATED STORY
5 best gold wins for Indians at CWG 2018
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch wins pole at Michigan, second of season
RELATED STORY
A rivalry beyond the shores of UK - Screening of...
RELATED STORY
Scott Dixon leads last 119 laps for IndyCar win at Texas
RELATED STORY
Tyson Fury wins farcical comeback fight
RELATED STORY
Will Power wins his third pole for IndyCar GP
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us