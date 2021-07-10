How Naomi Osaka wants to bring a change in women's sports

Naomi Osaka is one of the most famous tennis stars in the world. The 23-year-old has been in the limelight since 2018 after becoming the US Open champion that year. She is known for being an aggressive baseline player and has a powerful forehand and serve.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Wimbledon Championships this year as she wants to spend time with her family. However, the four-time Grand Slam winner will be headlining the Tokyo Olympics 2020, her debut Summer Games. The quadrennial event will be special for her as it will be taking place in her home country.

Noami Osaka will make headlines for more than one reason this summer. She is not just a tennis player anymore. She is now also seen as someone who raises her voice for what's right. Noami Osaka is one of the female athletes who has been vocal about the rights of women in sports.

Read: Naomi Osaka claims she "loves the press" but says she felt pressured to disclose her mental health issues because people didn't believe her

Naomi Osaka is more than just a tennis player

Naomi Osaka was brought up in a multicultural family, where her father, Leonard Maxime Francois is Haitian and her mother, Tamaki Osaka, is Japanese. Due to some practical reasons, she and her sister were given their mother's family name when they lived in Japan.

The 23-year-old is one of the top female tennis players today. She is not just a sportsperson but also a campaigner of every social issue. Naomi Osaka has often been in the news advocating for the right thing.

During the 2021 French Open, she refused to attend a mandatory post-match press conference citing mental health issues. It became a huge point of controversy at Roland Garros. However, Osaka received support from other tennis players in her fight against the French Open authorities.

Read: "Could not be more excited to play in Tokyo" - Naomi Osaka on her return to tennis, dealing with the press, and mental health struggles

Naomi Osaka's motive is now to inspire young girls to pick up a sport. She believes that people think she's quiet and hence does not fit the profile of an inspiring athlete. However, she wants to prove them wrong. She said:

"People might think I’m quiet. Different. That I don’t fit the box of what an Olympian should be. I'm proof that the definition is bigger than the people think. I want to inspire the girls out there watching right now"

Naomi Osaka wants to motivate girls to believe in themselves no matter who they are. She has encouraged them not to let the expectations of other people dictate their life. She said:

"If we don't fit that expectation of what people think we are supposed to be, Good! That means we are the ones to who get to change it"

Naomi Osaka is one of those athletes who has been vocal about change in every sport in which women participate. She also empowers women athletes across the world to speak up for what's right.

Naomi Osaka has a suggestion for how athletes' mental health could be handled. pic.twitter.com/KmT4jO2Nkv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 8, 2021

Read: Naomi Osaka says winning gold at Tokyo Olympics "would mean the world" to her

Watch the video here:

Read: Naomi Osaka says she is not "shy" about tennis as she is better at the sport than "99% of the population"

Edited by Diptanil Roy