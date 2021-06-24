Naomi Osaka says winning gold at Tokyo Olympics "would mean the world" to her

Naomi Osaka recently talked at length about the prospect of winning a gold medal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, and her emotional attachment to representing Japan on the global stage.

Osaka announced last week that she wouldn't be playing this year's Wimbledon Championships due to personal reasons. But in the same statement she also revealed that she'd be traveling to her home country for the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to kick off on 23 July.

The tennis event at the Olympics will be held on the hardcourts of Ariake Coliseum, where the Japan Open was held until 2018. It goes without saying that Naomi Osaka, who has won as many as four Grand Slam titles on hardcourt, will be one of the top contenders to win a medal there.

Speaking to Business Insider on Wednesday, Osaka claimed that winning a gold medal would be special as she'd be representing an entire generation of Japanese youngsters at the international event.

"It would honestly mean the world to me to bring home a gold in Japan," Naomi Osaka said. "I think it would take some time to fully sink in, but to be able to win a gold on my country's soil, knowing the youngest generation is watching – it makes me emotional to know I have the opportunity to make an entire generation inspired and an entire country proud."

Naomi Osaka added that she was excited about making her debut at the Olympics, which she considers "the most prestigious event in the world".

"I have never competed in an Olympic Games before, but I can say, as an athlete, I'm excited to be competing in the most prestigious athletic event in the world," Osaka said.

"You have to mentally prepare for these large-scale moments" - Naomi Osaka

The Olympics Rings at the National Stadium, Japan

Noami Osaka went on to express her happiness at the fact that the Games are being held in her home country this year. The 23-year-old also admitted that every player in Tokyo would be under a lot of pressure given that they'd be representing their respective countries.

"Like most competitors, I've been waiting for this opportunity my entire life," Osaka said. "And the fact that they are being held in my birthplace of Japan, I just feel like I can't stop smiling about it."

"You have to mentally prepare for these large-scale moments," she added. "And there are a lot of pressures associated with the Olympics because your country is looking up to you."

