Naomi Osaka says she is not "shy" about tennis as she is better at the sport than "99% of the population"

Naomi Osaka recently revealed she has been suffering from depression since 2018 and dealing with social anxiety that heightened during media interactions.

The four-time Grand Slam champion caused a storm when she announced her decision to skip press conferences at Roland Garros, for which she was subsequently fined. Osaka then withdrew from the claycourt Major, as well as Wimbledon.

The Japanese drew criticism from several sections of the tennis community, including Boris Becker, for her stance with respect to the media.

But in a recent conversation with Racquet Magazine, for whom she will be a guest editor over the next month, Naomi Osaka stressed how she is not in the least bit "shy" when it comes to tennis.

The World No. 2 pointed out how she has nothing to be afraid of, given she can claim to be better at the sport than "99% of the population" even when she loses a match.

“Tennis is a thing that I’m least shy about," Naomi Osaka said. "At the end of the day, even if I don’t win that match, I know that I have played better than 99 percent of the population, so there’s not anything to be shy about.”

Naomi Osaka has written a cover essay for Time and is guest-editing Racquet magazine. What’s left for traditional sports journalism? https://t.co/UOlDEGFACS — NYT Media (@nytmedia) July 5, 2021

"I am preparing myself little by little" - Naomi Osaka on Tokyo Olympics participation

Naomi Osaka is expected to spearhead Japan's tennis challenge at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In a conversation with Japan's national broadcaster NHK, Osaka revealed her preparations for the Games are underway and that she hopes to be at her best in time for the event.

"I am preparing myself little by little so I can be at the top of my game for the Olympics," the 23-year-old said.

During the conversation, she also revealed she would take part in press conferences at the Olympics while paying attention to her mental health.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said she wants to be on top form at the Olympics and will take part in press conferences, after pulling out of several tournaments citing her struggles with depression and anxiety https://t.co/iHbgpuyCYi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 5, 2021

Osaka, who shot to fame at the age of 21 with her 2018 US Open triumph, highlighted how she has had "bouts of anxiety" since achieving superstardom. Osaka pointed out how her anxiety worsens ahead of every big tournament she participates in.

"Since getting the attention of the world, I've always had bouts of anxiety," Osaka said. "This is especially the case in the lead up to big competitions."

It remains to be seen exactly how the 23-year-old will deal with her media obligations at the Tokyo Olympics, given she will be under pressure to deliver for her nation at the event.

This will be Osaka's first-ever Olympic Games, which incidentally is being hosted by her home country. Given her prowess on hardcourts, Osaka will be expected to secure a medal for Japan.

