Asian Games 2023: When & where to watch the Indian contingent in action?

The Indian contingent is gearing up for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, set to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. After a stellar performance in 2018, the Indian team is eyeing even greater success in this edition.

With 655 athletes participating in 41 out of the 61 disciplines, India is sending a formidable delegation to the 19th Asian Games. Hangzhou will host events across 56 venues, with a total of 481 gold medals up for grabs.

The sporting extravaganza will feature 481 events spanning 40 sports and 61 disciplines, attracting participation from 45 countries. Leading the Indian charge is Neeraj Chopra, the reigning champion in men's javelin throw at the Asian Games, World Championships, and Olympics.

Athletics will field the largest Indian squad, comprising 68 members, with 35 men and 33 women athletes. Notably, the Indian cricket teams, both men's and women's, will be making their debuts at the Asian Games.

The women's cricket team will commence its campaign on September 21, culminating in the final on September 25. The men's cricket competition starts on September 27, with the final scheduled for October 7, and the Indian men's team begins its journey on October 3.

The boxing events at the Asian Games 2023 hold significant importance as they serve as qualifiers for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Notable boxers like Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will represent India in their respective weight categories, with boxing events concluding on October 5.

Indian hockey teams are also vying for a direct ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics through the Asian Games. Winning gold in Hangzhou would secure their spot in the Summer Games next year.

Originally slated for 2022, the 19th Asian Games were rescheduled to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Importantly, these Games offer 74 Paris 2024 Olympic quotas across various sports, providing a significant opportunity for athletes striving to qualify for the next Olympic Games.

Asian Games 2023: When to watch the Indian contingent in action?

The sporting extravaganza is scheduled to run from September 23 to October 8, with certain sports like football, volleyball, table tennis, and cricket commencing as early as September 19, 2023.

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch the Indian contingent in action?

You can catch all the action of the Asian Games 2023 featuring the Indian contingent through live telecasts on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4, 5 SD/HD channels. Additionally, you can stream the games live on the Sony Liv website and app.