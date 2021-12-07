Asian Youth Para Games 2021: India bags a phenomenal 36 medals at the event

Indian para athletes put in a sublime effort at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain as it rained medals at the prestigious event.

The Indian contingent have bagged a whopping 36 medals so far at the Para Games. They have clearly set the standards quite high for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Indian para-athlete Meet Hareshkumar Tadhani clinched two gold medals at the ongoing 2021 Asian Youth Para Games. Tadhani won gold in the 100m men's T13 category event on December 4 and bagged another in the men's 200m T13 category.

Ishan Khandelwal bagged a gold medal in the 1500m race in the men's T20 category.

Darsh Soni also seemed unstoppable as he went on to win two medals at the event. Soni bagged a bronze medal at the men's 100m T46/47 category event a few days ago. He also won a silver medal in the men's long Jump T44/46/47 division event.

Vikas Bhatiwal also bagged two medals in Bahrain. Bhatiwal won a silver medal in the men's shotput F46 division event at the ongoing Para Games. He also clinched a gold medal in the men's discus throw F46 category event.

Paralympian Praveen Kumar attained first and second place finish in the men's high jump T44 category and long jump-T44 category respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian Paralympian Kashish Lakra bagged a gold medal at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain. She claimed the best prize on offer at the women's club throw event on Friday (December 3).

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik praised Lakhra, writing:

"And it's a gold... one of our youngest Paralympians shows her mettle when placed in her own age group... the experience and confidence earned playing among seniors has translated into Gold at youth games. Cheers to our Golden girl."

Devanshi Satija bagged a silver medal in the women's100m breaststroke event. She also finished third on the podium in the 100m butterfly at the Asian Youth Para Games.

PCI Chief Deepa Malik lauds Indian Contingents performance at Asian Youth Para Games 2021

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Deepa Malik praised the young athletes' medal-winning stint at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games event.

"And once again the medals have begun to pour in #BahrainAYPG21, so proud of our YOUNG BRIGADE. Our young guns have already crossed our Tokyo mark of 19 medals... absolutely happy to be part of para sports growth at junior level as well," wrote PCI Chief Deepa Malik.

