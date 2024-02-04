Chennai Open 2024: Sumit Nagal leads India’s strong 12-member contingent

Sumit Nagal will lead a strong 12-member Indian contingent in the upcoming edition of the Chennai Open, scheduled to take place from February 5-11. The second seed, who took down Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Australian Open 2024, will begin his campaign against a qualifier.

Other than Nagal, the other Indians in the men’s singles are Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sasikumar Mukund. Ramanathan, who is currently taking part in India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Islamabad, will also team up with Saketh Myneni.

Ramanathan, Sasikumar Mukund, Parikshit Somani, Manish Sureshkumar, S D Prajwal Dev, and Nitin Kumar Sinha are the Indians, who entered the tournament as wildcards.

Apart from singles and doubles in the main draw, 10 Indians, including Adil Kalyanpur, Ishaque Eqbal, and Manish Sureshkumar are there in the qualifying rounds.

The qualifying matches will get underway on Sunday, February 4 with the main draw matches scheduled to start on February 5.

Luca Nardi, the top seed, will be up against a qualifier and is likely to face former World No. 20 Bernard Tomic in the second round. Nardi, also a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist, recently won an ITF M25 tournament in Chennai.

In doubles, N Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann are the top seeds. The doubles final will take place on Saturday, February 10, followed by the singles final on Sunday, February 11.

List of Indians in Chennai Open main draw

Ramkumar Ramanathan (singles and doubles), Sasikumar Mukund (singles), Sumit Nagal (singles), N Sriram Balaji (doubles), Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli (doubles), Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (doubles), Parikshit Somani (doubles), Manish Sureshkumar (doubles), Saketh Myneni (doubles), Arjun Kadhe (doubles), S D Prajwal Dev (doubles), Nitin Kumar Sinha (doubles)

List of Indians in Chennai Open qualifying rounds

Ishaque Eqbal, Lohithaksha Bathrinath, Adil Kalyanpur, Nitin Kumar Sinha, Manish Sureshkumar, S D Prajwal Dev, Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam, Siddharth Vishwakarma, Karunuday Singh, Bharath Nishok Kumaran