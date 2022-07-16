CWG 2022: Indian athletes to undergo RT-PCR 72 hours before arrival in UK, to stay in 5 different Games Villages

The Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) will be staying in different Games Villages in the United Kingdom. The organizers of the multi-sport quadrennial event have segregated athletes based on sports and their venues. Accordingly, the Indian contingent will stay in five different CWG Villages.

Athletes will also need to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19, 72 hours prior to their arrival in the United Kingdom.

In an official communication to national sports federations, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has apprised athletes and office bearers of staying arrangements and other protocols that need to be followed.

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

India will be sending a 215-member athlete contingent across 16 disciplines to the Games, beginning July 28 in Birmingham. The overall contingent size, including team officials, stands at 325.

Athletes taking part in swimming, athletics, gymnastics, squash, and hockey will stay in Commonwealth Games Village Birmingham (CGB) while badminton, boxing, table tennis, weightlifting and triathlon athletes will be put up in Commonwealth Games Village NEC (CGN).

Wrestlers, judokas and lawn bowl athletes will be based out of Commonwealth Games Village Warwick (CGW) while the cricketers will be in CWG Village City Center (CGC).

All the cricket matches will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Indian women's cricket team will stay in a separate facility in Birmingham city center.

With the cycling event set to be staged in London, the track team will be staying at the Satellite Village (SVL).

Athletes' Code of Conduct for Commonwealth Games

The Code of Conduct (CoC) for CWG has also been shared with athletes and officials.

It states that all athletes should encourage good sportsmanship by refraining from expressing negative or insulting statements to any officials, coaches, fellow participants or spectators.

Also read: CWG 2022: "I want to continue my top class performance and win gold medal" - Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen

It adds that physical force by players, coaches or officials is strictly forbidden under any and all circumstances.

It also states that all athletes must evaluate the consequences and implications of doping and respect the 'no needle policy' and should understand the causes, implications and strategies to prevent doping.

It further appeals to all delegates, athletes and officials that they are the ambassadors of India to the world and the Games are for all ages/ abilities and that they would assist in preserving a positive environment by honoring the code of conduct.

Also read: "We will definitely try our best to win the gold medal" - Indian hockey defender Harmanpreet Singh exudes confidence ahead of CWG 2022

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far