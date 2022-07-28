CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony: Who are India's flagbearers? 

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has named PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh as India's flagbearers for the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) opening ceremony. The duo will lead the Indian contingent at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, on July 28.

This is the second time Sindhu has been chosen to lead the Indian contingent at CWG. The badminton ace led the nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Gold Coast as well.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh was India's flagbearer at the Tokyo Olympics last year, alongside Mary Kom.

Several names were in fray to be India's flagbearers at CWG opening ceremony

Along with Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu were also considered to be the nation's flagbearer at the event. With Sindhu being a double Olympic medalist, she finally got the honor.

Boxer Amit Panghal and paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal's names were also discussed along with Manpreet Singh, but as the Indian hockey captain ended the country's four-decade-long wait for an Olympic medal, he was chosen to be the second flagbearer.

In a media statement, IOA Acting President Anil Khanna said on Wednesday:

“Mr Manpreet Singh ended Indian hockey's 41-year Olympic medal drought with a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is one of the finest athletes to have ever represented India on the international stage. We are delighted to name him and Ms Sindhu as the two India's flagbearers who will lead the Indian contingent out at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

In a media statement, Sindhu said that it was a great honor to be bestowed with the responsibility of being one of India's flagbearers:

“It’s a great honor to be bestowed with the responsibility of leading the contingent and holding the flag at such an august gathering. I am extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would also like to thank IOA for choosing me as the flagbearer."

