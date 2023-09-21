IOA names Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh as Indian flag-bearers for Asian Games 2023

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday announced its decision to have joint flag-bearers for the impending Asian Games 2023. According to the details, the Indian men's hockey team's captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will perform the duties, representing their nation proudly at the prestigious event.

Lovlina and Harmanpreet will bear the flag during the opening ceremony of the contest, slated to take place in China, Hangzhou, from September 23rd. As per IOA, it has decided for joint flag-bearers this time 'deliberately'.

In a statement, while talking to PTI, the Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent, Mr Bhupender Singh commented:

"We arrived at the decision after much deliberation today. This time we will have two flag-bearers leading the contingent at the Asian Games -- hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain,"

It is pertinent to mention that the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has earlier acted as an Indian flag bearer on numerous occasions including the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

This time, the IOA has awarded this honor to Lovlina and Harmanpreet. The two are proudly striving to handle the duties.

Who are the flag-bearers in multinational events like Asian Games 2023?

The flag-bearers are the symbolic leaders who lead the nation's delegation during the parade of the opening ceremony of the multinational tournaments. They are slated to showcase the country's flag with a march with great pride.

As far as the Indian contingent slated to take part in the Asian Games 2023 is concerned, it is going to be the biggest pool ever. It comprises 655 Indian athletes, even crossing last time's margin, when India sent 570 athletes back in 2018 to take part in 36 different sports.

The 2023 season, which was originally scheduled for 2022, had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China. It will feature 40 various sports featuring top-rated athletes from all over the continent, specifically a larger pool from sports-loving India.

It is pertinent to note that the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony is all set to take place at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. As far as the closing ceremony is concerned, it tends to take place on the 8th of the next month.