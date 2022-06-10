Khelo India Youth Games 2022 June 10 medal tally update: Haryana holds on to lead with 36 gold medals, Maharashtra second with 33

Picking up gold medals in hockey, judo and swimming on Friday helped Haryana stay in a healthy lead at the top of the table with 36 gold medals in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula.

Maharashtra added just one gold medal to their overnight tally to come second with 33 gold medals. Karnataka with 17 golds are currently third.

The Haryana girls beat Odisha in the hockey final while judoka Anil (55 kg) and swimmer Harsh Saroha (100m butterfly) won gold medals.

Saroha added another gold to his earlier 50m butterfly triumph, taking the 100m butterfly final. This takes the hosts’ overall tally to 36 gold, 28 silver and 36 bronze.

Maharashtra, though, continued to breathe down Haryana's necks, adding gold medals in mallakhamb and judo to take their tally to 33.

While the mallakhamb boys pipped Madhya Pradesh in the final, judoka Mithila Bhosale defeated Gujarat’s Archana Naghera in the girls' 40 kg category.

In the swimming events at the Khelo India Youth Games, Karnataka’s Ridhima Kumar set a new record, as her teammates ruled the pool with five golds on the third day of the swimming competition. She clocked 29.88s to erase the old record of 29.94s. This helped the state leapfrog Manipur to the third spot in the overall standings.

Karnataka’s Aneesh Gowda went on to take his fourth gold medal of the meet, winning the 400m freestyle event.

Punjab, Haryana win hockey gold medals in Khelo India Youth Games

Haryana girls celebrate their hockey gold medal win. (PC: Khelo India)

Earlier, Punjab rode on Bharath Thakur’s brace to upset favourites Uttar Pradesh 3-1 in a thrilling boys hockey final. Haryana beat Odisha 4-1 in the girls' final.

The Odisha boys bagged the bronze medal by hammering Jharkhand 8-0. In the girls' category, Jharkhand made up for their heart-breaking loss, beating UP 4-1 to take home the bronze medal.

In archery, TOPS development squad athlete Parth Salunke topped the boys' recurve qualifications, with Divyansh Kumar of Chandigarh and Juyel Sarkar of West Bengal taking the second and third slots, respectively.

In the compound girls' event, Priya Gurjar of Rajasthan topped the qualification standings. She was followed by Punjab’s Praneet Kaur and Avneet Kaur in second and third, respectively.

In the cycling event, Chaitra Borji of Karnataka bagged the gold with a timing of 32:51.84 seconds. Meanwhile, Leakzes Angmo helped her side win Ladakh’s first medal of the Games after finishing second behind Borji with a timing of 33:52.52s.

Mukesh Kaswan of Rajasthan clinched the boys' time trial 30 km ahead of Jammu and Kashmir’s Adil Altaf.

