Punjab CM felicitates Asian Games, National Games winners with a 34 crore cash prize

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann felicitated the Asian Games and National Games medalists from the state with a total cash prize of ₹34 crore being distributed among the winners.

Thirty-three Asian Games medalists from Punjab received ₹29.5 crore. They won 19 medals at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, including eight gold, six silver, and five bronze medals.

Gold medal winners were handed ₹1 crore, ₹75 lakhs each to all silver medalists from Punjab, and ₹50 lakhs each to the players who bagged the bronze medal. 32 players from Punjab clinched 19 medals across sports in Hangzhou.

Punjab Sports scripted history as they breached their old records, having won a maximum of seven gold medals and a maximum of 15 medals from the Asian Games in total. They registered their new best in the latest edition of the tournament with eight gold medals and a total of 19 medals.

Earlier, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also distributed ₹4.64 crore to 48 players from Punjab on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The money was given to players to help them prepare and excel at the Asian Games 2022.

Additionally, a total of ₹4.58 crore was also distributed among 136 medalists from Punjab who won medals at the National Games in Goa.

List of all Punjab players who medal at the Asian Games 2022

Gold Medalists

Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting

Harmanpreet Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Amanjot Kaur - Cricket

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor - Shot Put

Arjun Singh Cheema - Shooting

Zorawar Singh Sandhu - Shooting

Parneet Kaur - Archery

Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Ball, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sukhjit Singh - Hockey

Arshdeep Singh and Prabsimran Singh - Cricket

Silver Medalists

Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting

Harmilan Bains - Athletics (Two silver medals in 800m and 1500m)

Jaswinder Singh - Rowing

Dhurav Kapila - Badminton

Rajeshwari Kumari - Shooting

Bronze Medalists

Jaswinder Singh - Rowing

Vijayveer Sidhu - Shooting

Satnam Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, and Charanjit Singh - Rowing

Manju Rani - Race Walk

Simranjit Kaur - Archery