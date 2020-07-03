Sportskeeda Statement on UVA Premier League T20

UVA Premier League T20 seems to be a fake tournament

Several popular media websites and broadcaster were duped in covering the event.

We don’t have any association or contact with the event organizers/promoters of the cricket league named “UVA T20 Premier League”.

We did carry scores like everybody else, as the scores were generally available and marketed on famous fantasy OTT players and several other websites.

More details of the issue can be found on a brilliant piece of journalism by Indian express here, unfortunately, they were the first to announce this T20 league in an article on Indian express here

Yahoo Cricket

Screenshot of Indian express

We have a list and proofs of 10 more websites which covered the event. Available on request.