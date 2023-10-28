Watch: Victor Wembanyama schools Jabari Parker Jr., blocking him twice within 4 seconds

Victor Wembanyama had his first taste of victory in the NBA regular season after a triumphant comeback against the Houston Rockets on Friday. After a bad start, the French rookie came alive at the end of the fourth quarter, and it started by blocking Jabari Smith Jr.'s shot twice.

At the 2:09 mark, Smith tried to score a slam dunk over Wembanyama but the seven-foot-four frame came in the way. With the ball still at play, Smith tried again for a putback but Wemby's long arms were quick to block the shot. All of this happened in just four seconds.

The Spurs made a full comeback and tied the game with a Victor Wembanyama drive with 20.2 seconds left, as the game went to overtime. San Antonio ultimately won 126-122.

Jabari Smith Jr. entered his second year in the NBA but struggled in the game, shooting 5-of-16 from the field. At the end of the game, he posted a stat line of 13 points, eight rebounds, and two three-pointers.

Victor Wembanyama stars in Spurs victory against Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs took extra time to take their first win of the NBA regular season as they beat the Houston Rockets 126-122 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Victor Wembanyama, after a slow start, was able to help push the game into overtime where the Spurs took over. He finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

He got help from Devin Vassel who was able to lead the Spurs with 25 points while Keldon Johnson chipped in with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Jeremy Sochan and Cedi Osman came off the bench with 12 points each.

On the other side, Alperen Sengun tallied a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds. Fred VanVleet had a strong game as well, with 21 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

The Spurs will be looking to continue the momentum in their next game on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 29. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are still looking for their first win of the season and will face the Golden State Warriors next on the same date.