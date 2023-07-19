Watch: Victor Wembanyama’s teammate Jeremy Sochan hosts the funniest talent show on Instagram Live

San Antonio Spurs players Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan have different goals for the upcoming season. Wembanyama has been the center of attention since being drafted No. 1 by the Spurs and plans to take a break from the public eye as he prepares for his rookie season.

However, it appears that the big man’s new teammate, Jeremy Sochan, has no problem with the spotlight. This comes as Sochan recently hosted an Instagram Live talent show that had fans in stitches.

In a clip from the show, Sochan interacts with a fan who tells the Spurs forward that he can do animal impressions. The fan then proceeds to demonstrate his ability to sound like a bird, chipmunk/squirrel and a cricket.

He also does additional impressions of bubbles popping and a car engine running, much to the amusement of Sochan, who is looking on in disbelief.

Watch the humorous moment below:

Jeremy Sochan wants to take on a leadership role during his second season in San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan is fresh off his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. However, the 20-year-old forward is already looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role during his sophomore season.

During an interview at NBA Summer League last week, Sochan spoke about how he sees things differently entering Year 2. He added that he plans to help out his incoming rookie teammates, including Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko:

“This season, I'm in a different role,” Sochan said.

“I've been in (San Antonio) for a year now, so I see little things and I'm able to talk to them and help them out.”

As for Wembanyama, he added that he already spent time getting to know most of his Spurs teammates during Summer League. The 19-year-old big man said that he noticed immediately how tight-knit the team is:

“I traveled with (the older players) on the way to Vegas.

“I know I've said it before, but there's a really good dynamic with this group. All of our players are really supportive. They trust me and they believe in me, which is really comforting. Not every team has almost (every player) on the sidelines.”

The French star’s quote is likely music to the ears of San Antonio fans. This comes as the Spurs are expected to do everything they can to make Wembanyama’s situation in San Antonio as ideal as possible moving forward.

