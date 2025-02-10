Squash World Cup 2025: Chennai to host upcoming edition in December

The Squash World Cup 2025 will be hosted by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) from December 9 to 14 at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai, the World Squash Federation (WSF) announced in a press release on Monday (February 10).

The previous edition of the Squash World Cup was held in 2023 at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai. The format of the competition was four matches in a tie, with each match being the best of five games. Two matches for men and two for women to decide the winner of each tie.

Eygpt defeated Malaysia to win the Squash World Cup 2023 in Chennai a couple of years back.

In a statement, World Squash President Zena Wooldridge said,

“I’m so pleased to be able to announce the return of the Squash World Cup and my thanks to the Tamil Nadu Government, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and everyone at SRFI for making the return of the World Cup possible.”

How did India fare at the Squash World Cup 2023?

Hosts India finished atop the Group B standings, having defeated Hong Kong, South Africa, and Japan in the group stage. They began their campaign with a 4-0 victory against Hong Kong and followed it 4-0 win over South Africa too.

The Indian squad, consisting of Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, and Tanvi Khanna won their respective matches against Hong Kong and South Africa at the Squash World Cup 2023.

In their final group stage fixture against Japan, Abhay Singh lost his match but the remaining three players won their matches to win the tie 3-1. With three wins, India set up their semi-final clash against Malaysia.

They suffered a 5-0 defeat against Malaysia in the semis and had to settle for the bronze medal. Abhay lost 3-2, Joshna lost 3-1 and Saurav lost 3-1 in the all-important clash.

