"The gold medal deserved him this time more than he deserved the medal" - Twitter erupts as Saurav Ghosal secures silver after missing out on gold

India's Saurav Ghosal fell at the final hurdle and took silver instead of the desired gold after being beaten by Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the final of the men's singles squash event at the Asian Games 2023 being held in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Having beaten Chi Hin Leung of Hong Kong in the semifinal, a lot was expected of the 37-year-old in the final. Ghosal fought till the end but could not quite grab the elusive gold medal.

With this silver, Ghosal has now won a medal in every single edition of the Asian Games since 2006. This is a terrific feat and one that deserves recognition. Ghosal is a true ambassador for the sport in India and one who deserves to be feted.

He will be extremely proud of the fact that he bagged the silver in the men's singles event after having been a part of the team that beat Pakistan in the gold medal match in the team event on 30 September.

As soon as he bagged the silver in the men's singles final, a lot of support and encouragement poured in for him from his well-wishers on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Some were cheerful despite him missing out on the gold whereas others were kind enough to celebrate Ghosal's most recent achievement.

Here's a look at some of the tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Twitterati lambast 'inconsistent and biased decisions' by the officials

While some Indian supporters were celebrating Ghosal's achievement, a few others lambasted the inconsistent and biased decision-making by the officials in the final of the men's singles event.

A lot of people on X thought that Ghosal had copped a raw deal from the officials and it was not hard to see where they were coming from. It is often said that you do not win a silver, you lose a gold.

Here is a look at some of the tweets criticizing the officials:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet